The Branson Regional Arts Council has selected the cast for their upcoming 2023 production of Mary Poppins—The Broadway Musical.
On Monday, Nov. 21, the BRAC published the newly named cast members and the respective roles they would be playing in the musical production, Rehearsals for the production will begin on Jan. 2, 2023 at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
“The Producers and Directors wish to thank everyone who participated in the auditions,” BRAC said in a press release. “There was a very large turnout, and we encourage anyone not selected for this show to please consider auditioning for future productions. Unfortunately, there were not enough roles to allow everyone who auditioned a part, so the selection process was very challenging.”
The cast of the Mary Poppins—The Broadway Musical will feature: Leah Johnson as Mary Poppins, Thomas Hayden Reasoner as Bert, Cameryn Deibler/Hope Menard as Jane Banks, Lee Brown/ Emma Chandler as Michael Banks, Alex Harris as George Banks, Sonya Godfrey as Winifred Banks, Abby Reeve as Mrs. Brill, David Hewitt as Roberston Ay, Kristin Cartwright as Miss Andrews, Katy Kohler as Bird Woman, Liz Sambol as Mrs. Corry, Rachel Ramberan as Katie Nana, Joey Blackwood as Neleus/Valentine, Michael Sager as Poseidon, Joseph Schumacher as Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman, Maddie Hewitt as Miss Lark, Jeremiah Reeve as Von Hussler, Kyle Denton as John Northrbook and Claire Denton as Miss Smythe.
The ensemble cast will feature: Lucas Dahlgren, Kathryn King, Charis Boulden, Somer Dean, Velvet Dougharty, Julie Brinkman, Kayleigh Dominish, Mindy Law, Molly Tennison, April Ebersol, AJ Turner, Melinda Prince and Sarah Sutherland; while the kids ensemble will include Brenna Prince, Luke Johnson, Sebastian Stringer, Maggie Marks, Josslynn Silvy.
This production will open at the Historic Owen Theatre in February 2023. Tickets for the show will go on sale in December.
For additional information visit bransonarts.org.
