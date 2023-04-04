Community members and visitors alike came together on Sunday, April 2, at The Copeland Branson’s Theatre as more than a dozen area entertainers performed in the Branson Cares 2023 Kickoff Show.
The inaugural production not only served as a benefit for Branson Cares as they began their fundraising efforts for 2023, but it also gave the members of the organization a chance to thank all of those who were involved in the success of last year’s efforts.
In 2022, the Branson Academy for the Advancement of Music and Theatre began their city wide charitable fundraising effort known as Branson Cares, which benefits Hope Haven International; who builds, delivers and custom fits pediatric wheelchairs for children with disabilities all around the world.
For its debut year, 13 Branson theaters, 26 Branson hotels, multiple restaurants, retail locations and two shopping malls joined BAAMT to raise funds for Branson Cares. Last year, through the use of donation ‘dip jar’ set up at participating locations and Red Bucket Week, which was hosted in November, enough money was raised to build 102 specialized pediatric wheelchairs.
The kickoff show began with a surprise visit from Russian Comedian Yakov Smirnoff, who shared some funny stories with the audience. Nichols then welcomed three talented young ladies to the stage: Miss Branson Holly Enowski, Miss Springfield Katie Farr and Miss Rt 66 Teen Brylee Welch to each perform their talents for the upcoming pageant season.
Soon the show was in full swing as the stage hosted the talents of Shawn & Jessica Barker from the Man in Black Show; Doug Gabriel, Brandon and Megan Mabe with Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers, The Hits Featuring David Brooks, New Jersey Nights from King’s Castle Theatre, Johnny Lonestar with Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Show, New South Quartet from Grand Country Music Hall, On Fire: The Jerry Lee Lewis Story, Magical Entertainers Aaron and April Radatz, Vocalist Nicole Starling and Rock 101.
The afternoon fundraiser was emceed by Kenya Wilhite and Jeremy Rabe from Ozarks FOX AM. Due to being on the road, The Duttons, The Hughes Music Show and Re-Vibe all sent in music videos with special introductions to be played for the audience in their absence.
For the kickoff show on Sunday, tickets were $20 per person. The event also included a Celebrity Garage Sale/Silent Auction where folks could place bids to win stage worn costumes, props, autographed memorabilia and more donated by Branson area entertainers and theaters.
All the funds collected from ticket sales and the silent auction will be used to benefit Branson Cares, according to BAAMT President Bob Nichols.
“The Branson Cares Kickoff Show was a fantastic success! Our deepest gratitude to the entertainers and staff who gave of their time and talent, and especially to the people of the Branson community who showed up to support our city wide fundraiser” Nichols said in a statement to Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Building on that success, we are now launching our second season of giving in Branson by expanding the number of participating shows and theaters in 2023. And this year, in addition to our lodging, retail and restaurant partners, we are expanding to include Branson’s incredible attractions as well.
“Thanks to our relationship with Hope Haven International, we manufacture our pediatric wheelchairs through a system of volunteer labor and an innovative agreement with the South Dakota State Prison system in which inmates volunteer to work for .25/hr building these chairs for our mission. And many of the parts are donated by wheelchair manufacturers. On the retail market, our specialized “Kids Chairs” have a value of approximately $4,000.00 to $6,000.00 each. Our Branson Cares Kickoff show raised enough to build 13 chairs with a retail value of approximately $65,000.00.”
To learn more or to make a donation to Branson Cares visit bransoncares.com. To learn more about BAAMT visit baamt.org or email bnichols@baamt.org.
More photos from the show on Sunday can be found with this story online at bransontrilakesnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.