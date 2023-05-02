The Black Oak Amp has announced the addition of their first comedian to join them in 2023 for their Summer Concert Series.
On Friday, July 7, Lampe will welcome the legendary Jeff Foxworthy to the BOA for a 7:30 p.m. showtime. Foxworthy’s stop at the amphitheater will be a part of his The Good Old Days Tour, which shares the name of his 2022 Netflix one-hour special.
The Good Old Days, which served as Foxworthy’s first solo stand-up special in 24 years, the comedian looks back on simpler times as he talks aging, texting and “sex education,” then shares one wild story from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour.
Foxworthy is a record-selling comedy-recording artist, multiple Grammy Award nominee, and bestselling author of more than twenty-six books. He’s hosted and/or starred in five television series and was also a part of one of the most successful comedy tours of all time known as The Blue Collar Comedy Tour.
General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now. VIP benefits include early and private entrance, private full cash bar, private bathrooms, free buffet, private pavilion covered with game area pre and post-concert and VIP parking.
Last summer, the concert venue hosted not one, but two comedians for their 2022 season. Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham appeared alongside his variety of dummies in June as part of his “Seriously!?” tour. Then Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias added additional dates to his “Back On Tour” tour and stopped by the BOA in September. Both funny guys brought packed seats to the amphitheater.
Additional concerts planned for BOA this summer include Clay Walker, Lonestar and Neal McCoy on May 12, Hairball with special guest MoArk Mojo on May 28, Travis Tritt with special guest Corey Kent on June 3, Chris Janson with special guest The Cadillac Three & Tim Montana on June 30, Stone Temple Pilots with special guests Fuel on July 1, and Tom Keifer, Winger and John Corabi on Aug. 5.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. The Black Oak Amp is located at 1728 State Highway H in Lampe. For additional information or to reserve tickets visit blackoakamp.com.
