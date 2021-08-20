A new attraction in Branson is providing a creative outlet for anyone feeling stressed, overwhelmed or angry, or is just looking for some fun.
Since opening their doors on July 9, OutRaged Rage Room at The Shoppes at Branson Meadows has been giving folks the opportunity to bash, smash and crash their way to a smile. Much like escape rooms and axe throwing, rage rooms have become one the newest active experiences to hit the entertainment scene.
“We set up the room with a number of items from glassware to bottles to furnishings, electronics, car parts and anything that will bash, smash and crash,” Owner Paul LeBlanc said. “We give them, depending on their size of party, a special allotted time to be able to smash those things. It is a workout. People don’t really realize that once you’re in there and you start swinging sledge hammers and baseball bats and all that other stuff that you’re going to get tired real fast and work up a sweat, but it’s fun. We’ve had a lot of people who have already tried it out and come out like, ‘It’s very therapeutic.’”
Before entering into their rage room, all participants are suited up with protective overalls, a full face shield and gloves. Once inside the room, they will have a selection of tools to equip themselves with including a sledgehammer, a baseball bat, a golf club, a crowbar and a small hammer. Each room also includes a baseball tee to set items on to knock them off against the smash wall.
“You pay your admission fee, which depends on the size of your party. We have different packages available for one, two, three, and four,” LeBlanc said. “Our standard room occupancy is four. Anything larger than four, they’ll have to make reservations for and we have special rates for parties like that.”
LeBlanc said the inspiration to open a rage room in Branson with his wife, Angel, actually came to him last year before the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, due to the COVID issue that started, it kind of dissipated in my mind and the reality of everything closing, that it wasn’t the right time to do anything. I continued working at the job that I had at that time until the end of the year and then terminated my employment. I was trying to decide what I was going to do,” LeBlanc said. “Spring break came and Branson was just busy and I was like, ‘Hopefully, this is going to be a good year.’ I was like, ‘I’ve got to get some of these tourism dollars.’ I was watching a show and it was in the show and it just re-sparked the interest. I started doing my research again and I had to get my wife onboard obviously … but I got her onboard. Things just took off and we were able to get it open, so we’re happy now that we’re doing it.”
As for the assortment of items LeBlanc has collected to supply his rage rooms with for customers, he said many of the items are actually donated.
“I have rounds I make every week. On Monday’s I hit some of the local bar restaurants like Cheeky Monkey, Treehouse, Saint City … and they generally fill my truck up with liquor bottles and beer bottles on Mondays,” LeBlanc said. “On Wednesdays I stop at the humane society on 248 and they usually have an assortment of things for me. Then on Friday I go to Elevate Branson and they generally have a lot of stuff for me on Friday’s to pick up. Anything else I need, I have other smaller businesses around, thrift stores and flea markets and those types of places and friends that call me up and say I’ve got a TV or I’ve got this printer or something like that.”
On Saturday, Aug. 14, Nicholas Delgado and Lauren Reeves from Kansas City stopped by LeBlanc’s business as one of their vacation activities.
Reeves said while she’s wanted to do a rage room for a long time, this was her first experience with one.
“I do boxing to workout, so hitting stuff lets me get my aggression out, but breaking stuff is like another level,” Reeves said. “I liked it. Definitely.”
Delgado said this was also his first time to do a rage room and he enjoyed himself.
“I thought it was great. I thought it was just fun to break stuff and hear the sounds of the glass breaking,” Delgado said while grinning. “I never thought I could break a golf club, so that was pretty interesting.”
While Reeves spent most of the time in the rage room hitting glassware off of the baseball tee, Delgado found the most joy smashing up a car door.
“It just looked like the most challenging and least breakable item,” Delgado said. “It had a smaller hole, so I figured I could get that a little bit bigger.”
After experiencing the rage room to its fullest, Reeves said she has some advice to anyone else planning to take in the attraction.
“Get mad before you come,” Reeves said with a laugh. “Don’t come in a good mood.”
Admission packages and prices depend on the number of people in the party and the amount and size of items included. The OutRaged Rage Room is located at 4360 Gretna Road in Branson.
For additional information or to make a reservation visit outragedbranson.com or call 417-544-0678.
