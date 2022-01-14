The Mansion Theatre for The Performing Arts unveiled plans on Thursday, Jan. 13, for a major expansion into the world of film, television, animation and music.
The historic 3,000 seat venue is home to an array of world class entertainment as well as an expanded line-up from the world of music to Broadway, defining the Mid-West’s Premiere Performing Arts Center and the core of the Mansion Entertainment Group.
In a press release, the theater shared the Mansion Entertainment Group now encompasses a well defined brand of creative production entities strategically designed to create, produce original content and provide production tech and studio facilities to the industry. Two of these entities include Mansion Animation, with teams in both Missouri and in Europe, and Mansion Sound.
“The original CGI animation arm is currently in production on a new animated film which will premiere in major film festivals worldwide later this year and is in pre-development for a full length animated musical motion picture,” the release said. “Mansion Sound opening in late Spring 2022 in Branson, Missouri features unique audio production and post production studios for motion pictures/television and music. The new state of the art custom made equipment exclusive to Mansion Sound is currently not available anywhere else in the world making the facility a one-of-a kind destination for the industry.”
According to the release, Mansion Film and Television is also currently in pre-production for a major world-class musical concert experience, which will emanate from The Mansion Theatre and feature a myriad of special musical guests from the worlds of Broadway, rock, country, gospel and more, as well as a full symphony orchestra. This televised special will be syndicated domestically and internationally.
Part of the announcement on Thursday included the development of Mansion Studios, which will be located on several hundred acres in southwest Missouri.
“The state of the art classically designed motion picture and television studio complex will feature multiple soundstages from 48,000 square feet to 18,000 square feet, expansive motion picture mixing stage for full orchestra, VFX and animation production, full production/post production office centers, multiple mill/flex/construction facilities, full support vendor space, producer cabins and bungalows, classic studio commissary, expansive motion picture screening theatre, backlot locations (suburban, city-scape, western, residential) and full producer amenities,” the release said. “Mansion Studios will also feature a studio tour/attraction allowing guests to experience movie making magic and celebrate the history of motion pictures up close and personal with unique and exciting immersive fun for the entire family.”
In 2022, The Mansion Theatre will welcome a full line-up of world-renowned performers and shows including The Oak Ridge Boys, Bellamy Brothers, Gene Watson, Jimmy Fortune and Disney Princess: The Concert.
For additional information and for a look at The Mansion’s full 2022 schedule visit themansiontheatre.com.
