Charley Pride, country music’s first black superstar and the first black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, died Saturday, Dec. 12 at the age of 86.
Pride visited Branson many times to perform and also had an extended stay in Branson in the 90’s where he performed at the Charley Pride Theatre, now the White House Theatre, for a few years. Pride died in Dallas, Texas due to complications from COVID-19.
Born a sharecropper’s son in Sledge, Mississippi on March 18, 1934, Pride left the farm to play baseball. Pride first played organized games in the Iowa State League and then professional games in the Negro American League as a pitcher and outfielder for the Memphis Red Sox. In 1953, he signed a contract with the Boise Yankees, the Class C farm team of the New York Yankees.
After suffering a shoulder injury that hampered his pitching, Pride’s baseball career also took him back to the Memphis Red Sox, Louisville Clippers, Birmingham Black Barons, El Paso Kings and the Yaquis. Upon rejoining the Memphis Red Sox in 1956 he won 14 games as a pitcher and earned himself a position on the Negro American League All-Star Team.
In late 1956, Pride was drafted into the US Army. During Christmas leave from basic training in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, Pride married his wife Rozene. While stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado, he was assigned to quartermaster duty and the baseball team. In early 1958, Pride was discharged from the Army and rejoined the Memphis Red Sox.
That same year, Pride cut his first professionally recorded demo at Sun Studios of a song titled “There’s My Baby (Walkin’).”
In the early 1960’s Pride worked as a smelter for the Anaconda Mining Company, played baseball for the East Helena Smelterities and became a known local performer by singing the national anthem at baseball games and performing at honky-tonks, churches and nightclubs in the Helena, Anaconda and Great Falls areas. In 1962, local DJ Tiny Stokes introduced Pride to country singers Red Sovine and Red Foley.
After a disastrous 1963 tryout with the New York Mets in Clearwater, Florida, Pride chose to return to Montana by way of Tennessee to take Red Sovine up on his invitation to stop by Cedarwood Publishing in Nashville. While there, he met Jack Johnson, who had been searching for a promising black country singer, and made a recording of Pride singing a couple of songs.
While Johnson worked to gain interest in Nashville, Pride continued to perform around the Montana area and even performed with The Night Hawks. In 1965 Pride returned to Nashville where Johnson introduced him to Cowboy Jack Clement. During a split studio session, Pride and Clement cut “The Snakes Crawl at Night” and “Atlantic Coastal Line.”
In 1966 Pride, with the backing of Chet Aktins, signed with RCA Records. In 1967, Pride’s song “Just Between You and Me” broke into the Top-10 Country chart and garnered Pride his first Grammy nomination.
In 1971, Pride won two Grammy Awards for his album Did You Think To Pray and single “Let Me Live.” In 1971 and 1972 Pride won the CMA’s Entertainer of the Year and Top Male Vocalist awards for his crossover hit “Kiss An Angel Good Morning.”
Between 1967 and 1987, Pride amassed more than 50 Top-10 County hits including, “All I Have To Offer You Is Me,” “Is Anybody Goin’ To San Antone,” “Amazing Love,” “Mississippi Cotton Pickin’ Delta Town,” “Burgers And Fries,” “Roll On Mississippi” and “Mountain Of Love.”
Pride was inducted in the Grand Ole Opry in 1993.
Since his passing on Saturday, many local entertainers and members of the Branson music industry took to social media to express their condolences and reflections on Pride’s life and career.
Branson Entertainer Stevie Lee Woods said, “So Sad to hear of the passing of a legend, great artist and friend, Mr. Charlie Pride. I can remember the first time I met Charlie back in the 90’s in Nashville, TN Another Great Country Music Artist gone, RIP my friend.”
Song of Hope Assembly President Marshall Howden said “Lost a dear friend today, brother Charley Pride. We always had a close bond and I was so appreciate that he got to know me through different periods of my life. The great story my momma tells is that he looked at me as a young child and said ‘This kid has an old soul.’ He would always share with me stories about his grandson as he pursued a basketball career and then later on when he went through some life struggles. You were a great friend of my granddaddy and you were a great friend of mine. See you when I get home Charley”
Branson Entertainer Billy Yates said, “This one hurts. Charley Pride and I had become great friends and musical collaborators over the past few years. It was an absolute honor to produce his latest recordings and to get to spend some quality time with one of my heroes. Charley was kind and unassuming. He loved his family, he loved his fans, and he loved music. He will be missed. RIP, Ole buddy!”
Dolly Parton said, “I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you. Rest In Peace. My love and thoughts go out to his family and all of his fans.”
In an email Up Close Concerts Owner Bob Cannella shared the following with the Branson Tri-Lakes News:
“It was with great sadness we learned of the passing of our friend Charley Pride. We were honored that after many years away from Branson, Charley agreed to let us host his appearances starting with his first show in 2013. We, as always, were looking forward to another concert this year until the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the shut down of the concert industry. Losing Charley Pride to that pandemic brings the pain we see in the headlines into our own lives. Charley’s family, band and staff are in our prayers.
“Charley Pride was an absolute joy with which to work, always kind and friendly to our crew and his fans. We have countless wonderful memories of his performances, but one of our favorites is what happened after a show one night. Charley always drew huge crowds and before his final song in front of another sell-out of 2000+ fans he announced, to the surprise of the crowd (and our staff) that he was going to be signing autographs in the lobby. Our team scrambled to get ushers and crew to assist, and Charley stayed for more than two hours to make sure every fan got to take a picture with him, get an autograph, or just say “hello.” He certainly didn’t need to do that, but he wanted to say “thank you” to his fans, and although tired at the end of the night he was smiling and telling us how much he enjoyed visiting with everyone. He was a gentleman, an incredible entertainer, and very much a legend.”
Charley Pride’s family and close friends will hold a private wake and memorial in Dallas this week, with future plans for a public celebration of life memorial ceremony to be announced at a later date, according to his online obituary.
On Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. central, CMT will air “CMT Remembers Charley Pride,” which will feature three decades of interviews and commentary from Pride, achieve footage and appearances by Darius Rucker, Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard, Tim McGraw, Shania Twain and more.
Story details on the life and career of Charley Pride are courtesy of charleypride.com.
