In partnership with Legends in Concert, Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is hosting a one night only concert starring Legends Tribute Artist Shawn Baker.
The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash is being held on Friday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m.
“With his striking resemblance, spot on mannerisms and baritone voice, Shawn Barker embodies the character and spirit of Johnny Cash,” a press release from Legends in Concert said. “Shawn’s tribute to Johnny Cash is an accurate and energetic recreation of an American Music icon. This show brings the legend back to life onstage for the fans of today and the next generation.”
Barker was born and raised in the metro St. Louis area where, like most entertainers, his first experience with music was attending church with his family. Barker grew up singing in church, playing the drums in his school’s marching band and singing in cover bands.
In 2004, Barker auditioned for the role of Elvis Presley in the Broadway production of “Million Dollar Quartet.” Director Floyd Mutrux requested that he instead submit an audition for the part of Johnny Cash. Barker agreed, was instantly cast as Cash and has since performed his tribute to “The Man in Black” all over the world, including Australia, Europe and Canada.
Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is located at 1600 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information or tickets call 417-339-3003 or visit legendsinconcert.com/branson.
