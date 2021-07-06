The nominations for the 2021 Branson Terry Music Awards have been announced and it looks to be the biggest year yet for the annual awards show.
On Tuesday, July 6, the 2021 nominations were presented at a press conference at the Branson Star Theater. The full nominations list is as follows:
Male Vocalist of the Year
—Mike Walker: Mike Walker’s Lasting Impression at Hamners Variety Theatre
—Justin Sifford: Comedy Jamboree at Grand Country Music Hall
—George Dyer: From Broadway to Bublé at American Theatre
—Michael Frost: #1 Hits of the 60s at Clay Cooper Theatre
—Stevie Lee Woods: Nashville Roadhouse Live at Branson Star Theatre
—Jeff Brandt: Hamners Unbelievable Variety Show at Hamners Variety Theatre
Female Vocalist of the Year
—Deanna Edwards: Positively Country/Definitely Gospel at Uptown Cafe
—Tamra Tinoco: Magnificent 7 at Hamners Variety Theatre
—Megan Mabe: Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers at Branson Famous Theatre
—Ellen Haygood: The Petersens at The Little Opry Theatre
—CJ Newsom: CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy at Americana Theatre
—Kari Garrison: Clay Cooper’s Country Express Band at Clay Cooper Theatre
Comedian of the Year
—Terry Wayne Sanders: CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy at the Americana Theatre
—Jamie Haage: Grand Country Jubilee at Grand Country Music Hall
—Andy Parks: Comedy Jamboree at Grand Country Music Hall
—Jerl Adams: The Baldknobbers at Branson Famous Theatre
—Jarret Dougherty: Down Home Country at Grand Country Music Hall
—Yakov Smirnoff: Yakov - Laugh Your Mask Off at Yakov Smirnoff Theatre
—Tim Mabe: Ozark Country & Ozark Gospel at Grand Country Music Hall
Entertainer of the Year
—The Haygoods: The Haygoods at Clay Cooper Theatre
—Amber Campbell: #1 Hits of the 60’s at Clay Cooper Theatre
—Reza: Reza - Edge of Illusion at Branson Famous Theatre
—Dean Z: Dean Z’s - Ultimate Elvis at Clay Cooper Theatre
—Clay Cooper: Clay Cooper’s Country Express at Clay Cooper Theatre
—Stevie Lee Woods: Nashville Roadhouse Live at Branson Star Theater
Instrumentalist of the Year
—Forrest Herzog: CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy at Americana Theatre
— Mike McAdoo: Kathy & The Porch Band at Pickin’ Porch
—Jamie Haage: Down Home Country at Grand Country Music Hall
—Greg Moody: Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers at Branson Famous Theatre
—Tim Prozoski: Ozark’s Country at Grand Country Music Hall
—Jonathon Black: Clay Cooper’s Country Express at Clay Cooper Theatre
Drummer of the Year
—Dino Phillips: The Haygoods at Clay Cooper Theatre
—Robby Blackwood: Clay Cooper’s Country Express at Clay Cooper Theatre
—Jimmy Hyde: Kathy & The Porch Band at Pickin’ Porch
—Garrett Massengale: Ozark Country at Grand Country Music Hall
—Doug Clifford: Outlaw Eagles at Branson Star Theatre
—Rob Blackburn: Grand Jubilee at Grand Country Music Hall
Fiddle Player of the Year
—Nathan Agdeppa: The Baldknobbers at Branson Famous Theatre
—Wayne Massengale: Grand Jubilee at Grand Country Music Hall
—Amy Dutton: The Duttons at The Dutton Family Theatre
—Melody Hart: Down Home Country at Grand Country Music Hall
—Abby Dutton: The Duttons at The Dutton Family Theatre
—Louis Darby: Sons of Britches at The Little Opry Theatre
Band of the Year
— Nashville Roadhouse Live Band: Nashville Roadhouse Live at Branson Star Theater
—Rhinestone Mafia: Grand Country Music Shows at Grand Country Music Hall
—Clay Cooper Country Express Band: Clay Cooper Country Express at Clay Cooper Theatre
—Legends Orchestra: Legends in Concert at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater
—CJ Newsom’s Classic Country Band: CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy at American Theatre
—Royal Rhythm Crew, B-Town Horns & The Deltatones: Dean Z-Ultimate Elvis at Clay Cooper Theatre
Lead Guitar Player of the Year
—Josh Carroll: Raiding The Country Vault at Americana Theatre
—Matt Hanshaw: Pierce Arrow Decades at Pierce Arrow Theatre
—Barry Bales: Clay Cooper’s Country Express at Clay Cooper Theatre
—Grant Moody: The Baldknobbers at Branson Famous Theatre
—Mark Boyd: Nashville Roadhouse Live at Branson Star Theatre
—Dino Strunk: Doug Gabriel Show at Branson Famous Theatre
Keyboard Player of the Year
—Lyman Clark: Nashville Roadhouse Live at Branson Star Theater
—Tracy Heaston: Comedy Jamboree at Grand Country Music Hall
—RP Harrel: Clay Cooper’s Country Express at Clay Cooper Theatre
—Lance Conque: Branson Famous Baldknobbers at Branson Famous Theatre
—Kenny Christiansen: Outlaw Eagles at Branson Star Theater
—Scott Roberts: Definitely Country/Absolutely Gospel at Majestic Theatre
Steel Guitar Player of the Year
—Gene Mulvaney: Grand Jubilee at Grand Country Music Hall
—George Geiser: Raiding the Country Vault at American Theatre
—Tim Prozoski: Ozarks Country Jubilee at Grand Country Music Hall
—Greg Moody: Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers at Branson Famous Theatre
—Kevin Clemmons: Statler Brothers Revisited 2020: Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
—Robby Springfield: Nashville Roadhouse Live at Branson Star Theater
Tribute Show of the Year
—Fleetwood Mac Dreams at Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
—Elvis Live! Jerry Presley at Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
—Legends in Concert at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater
—Marvin Gaye & Friends at Hot Hits Theatre
—Outlaw Eagles at Branson Star Theater
—A Tribute to George Strait at Uptown Cafe
Bass Player of the Year
—Camby Henson: Dean Z’s - Ultimate Elvis at Clay Cooper Theatre
—Mark “Catfish” Evans: Clay Cooper’s Country Express at Clay Cooper Theatre
—Justin Herzog: CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy at Americana Theatre
—Larry Allred: Grand Jubilee at Grand Country Music Hall
—David Edwards: Sons of Britches at The Little Opry Theatre
—Marty Wilhite: The Hughes Music Show at The Hughes Brothers Theatre
Vocal Group of the Year
—Pierce Arrow: Pierce Arrow Country at Pierce Arrow Theatre
—3rd Power: Clay Cooper’s Country Express at Clay Cooper’s Theatre
—New South: Grand Jubilee at Grand Country Music Hall
—Hughes Brothers: Hughes Music Show at Hughes Brothers Theatre
—Hughes Kids: Re-Vibe at Hughes Brothers Theatre
—Back to the Bee Gees: Back to the Bee Gees at Hamners Variety Theatre
Vocal Duo of the Year
—Joe and Tamra Tinoco: Magnificent 7 at Hamner’s Variety Theatre
—Shane Vorhaben and Heather Gentry: 50 Years of Kenny Rogers at Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
—Melody Hart and Dillion Massengale: Melody Hart Family & Friends at The Little Opry Theatre
—Brandon and Megan Mabe: Baldknobbers at Branson Famous Theatre
—Michael and Jen Frost: Raiding the Country Vault at Americana Theatre
—George and Catherine Dyer: Broadway to Bublé at Americana Theatre
Gospel Group of the Year
—Absolutely Country/Definitely Gospel at The Majestic
—The Blackwoods at Americana Theatre
—New South at Grand Country Music Hall
—Jerry Presley Gospel at Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
—Oh Happy Day! at Hughes Brothers Theatre
—Baldknobbers Gospel at Branson Famous Theatre
Production Show of the Year
—Legends in Concert at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre
—Jesus at Sight and Sound Theatre
—Reza - Edge of Illusion at Branson Famous Theatre
—Anthems of Rock at King’s Castle Theatre
—Clay Cooper’s Country Express at Clay Cooper Theatre
—#1 Hits of the 60’s at Clay Cooper Theatre
Morning Show of the Year
—The Doug Gabriel Show at The Branson Famous Theatre
—Beach Boys California Dreamin’ at Hamners Variety Theatre
—Down Home Country at Grand Country Music Hall
—All Hands on Deck at The Dutton Family Theatre
—Oh Happy Day! at Hughes Brothers Theatre
—Broadway to Bublé at Americana Theatre
Matinee Show of the Year
—Comedy Jamboree at Grand Country Music Hall
—#1 Hits of the 60’s at Clay Cooper Theatre
—Escape Reality at Branson Central Theatre
—Mike Walker - Lasting Impressions at Hamners Variety Theatre
—The Petersens at The Little Opry Theatre
—The Johnson Strings at Americana Theatre
Show of the Year
—Reza - Edge of Illusion at Branson Famous Theatre
—Grand Jubilee at Grand Country Music Hall
—Six at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre
—Anthems of Rock at King’s Castle Theatre
—Clay Cooper’s Country Express at Clay Cooper Theatre
—Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers at Branson Famous Theatre
The Little Big Show of the Year
—Melody Hart Family and Friends at The Little Opry Theatre
—Absolutely Country/Definitely Gospel at The Majestic
—Derek Ventura-Dancing in the Street at The Majestic
—Sons of Britches at The Little Opry Theatre
—Fleetwood Mac Dreams at Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
—Neil Diamond Tribute at Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre
The 2021 Branson Terry Music Awards will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26 at the Branson Famous Theatre, which is home to Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers.
The annual awards show first began in 1977 when Terry Beene, a Texas radio DJ, made a joke on air about the upcoming Terry Awards, which was a play on the popular Tony Awards show. Soon folks began calling the station to get tickets to the non-existent event and led Beene to put together a real awards show to recognize area entertainers.
The Terry Awards were held in Texas until 2014 when Beene changed the name to the Branson Terry Music Awards and brought his awards show to Branson.
For additional information visit terryawards.live or the ‘Branson Terry Music Awards’ page on Facebook.
Has the Presleys' Country Jubilee closed? I always thought they had the best of the best.
