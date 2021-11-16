After a rocky start, Branson Illusionist Phil Dalton has rescheduled his Buried Alive Escape to take place this Saturday, Nov. 20, at Branson’s Haunted Screampark.
Originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28, Dalton planned to be locked inside of a solid wood coffin and buried alive six feet into the earth on the grounds of the Branson Star Theater. However, on the day of the planned event, Dalton and his crew make an unexpected discovery after attempting to dig more than a half dozen different holes on the property.
“For those who didn’t hear last Thursday I was scheduled to literally be buried alive and try to escape,” Dalton said in a Facebook announcement. “Early that day we discovered (the hard way) that all the ground near our theater has a solid layer of rock roughly two feet beneath the surface.”
Now, nearly a month later, Dalton will once again take to the earth to make his world record escape attempt at 5 p.m.
“A lot of the things we do, there’s kind of an established method to do and buried alive is not one of those,” Dalton said in an October interview. “Right now I hold the record. I am the only person in the world to have done this twice and escaped, of course escape being the keyword there. It always goes much better if you’re still alive to take the applause.”
The buried alive escape on Saturday is free to spectators and will include a little audience participation.
“You’re going to see a six foot hole dug in the ground. I’m going to be sealed, locked inside of a wooden coffin by a bunch of members from the audience. They’re going to pick it up and lower it into the ground,” Dalton said in October. “We’re actually going to have audience members be the ones to lower the coffin down kind of old fashion style with ropes. They’re going to lower me down six feet into the ground. I’m going to be covered with about nine tons of earth, of real earth, real dirt and we’re going to see if I can make my escape.”
In 2010 and then again in 2012 Dalton was buried alive and successfully escaped. The last time Dalton successfully completed the buried alive escape, he said it took around 19 minutes to finish. For this attempt, he said he is thinking it should take around the same amount of time.
To prepare himself for the escape, Dalton said he uses the same motto they taught him when he began learning to be a skydiver.
“The rule we have in skydiving is, ‘Think it through on the ground. Don’t wait until you get up in the air to have to figure something out. Think everything through on the ground,’” Dalton said. “I’ve always believed there is a totally safe way to do anything as long as you think it through before you get somewhere dangerous. Anything can be done.”
Showtimes Phil Dalton Theater of Illusion at the Branson Star Theater are at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. The Branson Star Theater is located at 3750 W. 76 Country Boulevard in Branson.
To learn more about the escape and Dalton, visit the initial story ‘Buried Alive: Branson illusionist to attempt record setting escape” at bransontrilakesnews.com.
For additional information search for the ‘Phil Dalton Theatre of Illusion’ page on Facebook or visit 50magicshows.com.
