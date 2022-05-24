As locals have witnessed in recent months and tourists will discover upon their arrival to Branson this season, some new additions and changes have arrived at The Track Family Fun Parks.
Probably the largest notable change folks will notice while driving down the 76 Strip is the disappearance of Pizza World at Track 4 and its replacement, Fuel Fresh American Grill, which opened on March 15. At Fuel, guests will have an array of options from the menu, which features appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, mac and cheese, smoked wings, salads and desserts. Fuel also serves a variety of craft beers and pre-mixed drinks.
Additionally, Fuel features a wrap-around, double-decker wooden patio for those who want to dine outdoors and garage door windows for those who prefer to dine inside, but still enjoy an outdoor view.
“Really excited to have this new and improved patio vibe with the double deck. Of course all of it is overlooking the Ferris Wheel, very much on purpose,” Five-Star Parks and Attractions Senior Vice President Craig Wescott said. “Great food and a place where you can get a beverage if you want all of it. Really looking to create a great hangout vibe. We’re excited to get visitors back in town to see what it’s like.”
Also at Track 4, guests will find additional food and beverage opportunities, new rides and more.
“We’ve got Refuel, which is a nice concession stand area in the back, which will have more concession items and have a place to sit and mom and dad can hang out while their kids play,” Wescott said. “We’ve got a new ride back there called Thunderstruck, which is a very thrilling ride. It’s very exciting. A whole new area in the back there. Future plans, later this year for a new food and beverage concept over at the Ferris Wheel.”
Last, but not least, 2022 guests will discover the layout of the Track 4 arcade has been completely modified and new games including Axe Master, King Kong of Skull Island VR and Marvel Avengers Coin Pusher have been introduced to the game floor.
Over at Track 3, is where the company has made its biggest financial investment. While visiting the location or just driving by, folks will notice the bumper boat pond has been removed and replaced with an all new ride and even more food options.
“At Track 3 we have a new food truck plaza and a new family spinning roller coaster, so a spinning coaster. Very family friendly, and is a small figure eight (track). Lots of fun and really hits all ages really well. Next to that is that food truck area. We’re going to have the Taco Co. food truck. Again an original thing that we’re doing,” Wescott said. “Plenty of seating there. Some shade and some great turf space. Corn hole and lots of shade…They come out and they have such a blast, wear themselves out having fun and they can come over and get a bite to eat or mom and dad can check out early and hang out.”
The Taco Co. food truck will serve everything from nachos to burrito bowls to churns and will include margaritas and beer on the menu. Track 3 will also feature a new food truck in the Kids Kountry section called Mini Melts and a completely modified arcade layout, with new games and upscale prizes as well.
Finally, the newest addition to Track 5 will be another Mini Melts food truck, which is opening Memorial Day weekend.
All of these new additions and updates to The Track Family Fun Parks locations represent an investment of millions of dollars following the attractions June 2021 partnership with Five Star Parks & Attractions. Wescott shared, thanks to their new parent company, they’ve been able to accelerate some of the plans that may have otherwise taken years to achieve.
“In a sense, not much has changed, but in another sense our partners have allowed us to do some things a lot quicker than we would have done if it were just us,” Wescott said. “They gave us a lot of opportunities, strategically, to do different things. Food and beverage was one we avoided for a long time and leased it out, but we’re excited to be getting into it. We’ve got an amazing team that are heading up that department for us. They’ve been a lot of the reason we can do things as quickly as we’re doing in Branson and beyond.”
Including The Track Family Fun Parks, Five Star Attractions also owns a total of 13 family entertainment centers, across seven states. Wescott said being able to carry on what his father, Lee Wescott, started in Branson and to now take it around the country is what excites him the most.
“A lot of those places have histories just like we do, or maybe not as long or what have you. But we get to appropriately sprinkle in The Track culture in lots of places,” Wescott said. “That doesn’t just affect the leadership team, that affects hundreds of crew members, and it ultimately affects millions of guests. That’s probably my favorite part, is the people side and what we are able to carry forward.”
Even with the sudden increase of food and beverage options, as well as rides, Wescott said throughout the whole process it remained important to them to ensure the culture of The Track Family Fun Parks remained the same, while also creating something new.
“My dad from the very get-go was ‘You treat people right, you treat your crew right and that’s how you have a shot at giving people a great experience.’ He started all that and he and his team did an amazing job for 20 years. We’ve tried to carry that on. Chapter two was these last 20 years where we built up and built high rise go-kart tracks and then we landed an iconic Ferris Wheel from Navy Pier in Chicago, but all through that keeping the feel the same,” Wescott said. “With food and beverage, of course we’re looking at trends on what other folks are doing around the country and that sort of thing, but we really want to play that balance of being a Branson, built into the fabric of this town, but also on the leading edge of innovation. It’s an interesting balance, but if we’ve got the right people to do it we feel like we can keep that balance.”
Branson is also home to two other properties, Xtreme Racing Center Branson and Adventure Ziplines of Branson, which were recently acquired by Five Star, which Wescott said they are thrilled to have as a part of The Track family.
“Very excited to get into the more thrilling side. In 41 years, behind the comments and questions of ‘Where’s the restroom,’ No. 2 is ‘Where is the faster carts,’” Wescott said. “Now we like having Xtreme in the family. Now we can send them down there…and the ziplines are a totally new fun thing for us. We’ve got a lot going in Branson and beyond.”
Many of The Track Family Fun Parks new offers have already opened, however, some will be waiting until Memorial Day Weekend to officially open. For additional information visit bransontracks.com.
