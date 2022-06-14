Dinosaur lovers and vehicle enthusiasts came together this past weekend at the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex for the 2022 Jurassic World Dino Days.
On Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, thousands of IMAX guests were treated to a free family event featuring replica vehicles from the Jurassic Park Motor Pool and Branson’s Celebrity Car Museum, replica dinosaurs from Dino Encounters and the Branson Dinosaur Museum and real dinosaur fossils on display from Branson’s Prehistoric Fossils. Additionally the event included face painting, balloons, kids games and lots of photo opportunities.
One of the highlights of the weekend, the premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion notwithstanding, was the appearance of the Jurassic Park Motor Pool at the Branson IMAX.
“Motor Pool is a group of fans and enthusiasts of Jurassic Park, but also of jeeps and other vehicles and we just build replica movie cars,” Jurassic Park Motor Pool Event Coordinator Candice Moran said. “So we have explorers, we have the jeeps, we have various tributes like Mercedes and Toyota’s. We’re just fans.”
Though the club was formed in 2012, this is only the second time a national gathering of it’s members has taken place.
“We have divisions. We have like the Midwest Division that I’m in. I’m in St. Louis. Divisions regionally get together a little bit more often, but nationally this is only the second time. The first time was in 2018 (at the Branson IMAX) for Fallen Kingdom,” Moran said. “Canada was welcome, but I don’t think they could have made the trek, so it would have been international.”
Moran explained the inspiration for the motor pool group began with a Jurassic Park Jeep Forum more than a decade and a half ago.
“People had built (Jurassic Park Jeeps, but they started to get together and go ‘Hey, I know the group of guys that were in Los Angeles, where you also have Star Cars, which is an all-movie car car club and they said we should have a Jurassic Park club.’ They started it, Ari our president and Manny our vice president. They started a Facebook page and that’s where I found them,” Moran said. “It has somehow blossomed from what I think was 30 members when I joined to 775 as of today. It’s all on Facebook and we’re global. We’re in Taiwan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, England. It’s crazy.”
As many of the members have only visited virtually, Moran said its an amazing feeling to get to meet some of her fellow enthusiasts in person.
“Some of these people I’ve been talking to on the internet for like 10 years and you meet and you click and it’s great to put the name to the face, but it’s also like you’re not strangers,” Moran said. “We clearly all have something in common. We’re all nerdy and into board games and we’re into like the jeeps, we’re into Jurassic Park. It’s just so crazy meeting all these people that you’ve talked to on the internet forever and then you just click and you get along and you don’t want to leave and separate. It’s so much fun, but it’s also super crazy to us even to see that many other cars in one place.”
While they do enjoy getting to visit among each other, Moran shared they also love getting to visit with folks attending the events like Dino Days at the IMAX.
“This little autistic boy came up and his mother said, ‘Hey, he’s autistic. He has some questions.’ One of our guys is in cosplay as an asset containment unit character and he has the brand new nerf guy that just came out of Walmart,” Moran said. “The kid came up and thought it was a real one, had all these questions and Cole is his name, just gets down with him as the character. It’s super awesome.”
Moran added for a lot of the kids they meet, Jurassic Park isn’t just a movie, it’s a real place.
“Not only to show off the cars and let kids check them out, but when those people jump in and they pretend they’re the character and the kids think the jeep really came out of the park and these are the real people,” Moran said. “Another guy was in costume and some kid said, ‘Oh my God, Owen Grady’s here.’ We’re like, ‘We’ll help you meet him. I know him.’ That’s just so much fun, because car clubs are one thing, but this is on another level I think.”
As a St. Louis resident, Moren said she’s familiar with Branson, but for some of the members who came into town from out of state they found themselves shocked.
“In Branson we like how everybody is super friendly. I’m from the midwest, but a lot of our other groups are saying they’re shocked how friendly everybody is. Our Denver member was seriously like, ‘When people say, hi how are you, they mean it. It’s not empty,” Moran said. “You can be driving and ‘Oh there’s four jeeps at the zoo. Let’s pull in’ or ‘Hey, those guys are playing mini-golf, let’s pull in.’
“What’s awesome too…just the idea we can all relax, the city’s been so friendly and welcoming we don’t feel like anybodies going to mess with our stuff when we walk away. It’s a different vibe.”
As for the final installment in the Jurassic World trilogy, Moren shared her thoughts.
“I loved it. Especially for us, obviously none of the old vehicles are in it, which is what we really liked about the first two is you saw the explorer and you saw the jeep again when they found the park,” Moren said. “But they brought the old characters back. There are tie-ins to the original, so for us it was a little bit of cheering and clapping last night. We love it.”
For additional information on the Jurassic Park Motor Pool visit jpmotorpool.com. For the latest showtimes and upcoming events at the Branson IMAX visit bransonimax.com.
