On Friday, April 29, the Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting a free Community Arts Events at the Branson Convention Center Art Gallery.
The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on the 2nd Level Concourse of the convention center and feature the original works of art from 14 Ozarks based artists. Featured artists include: Meike Aton, Diana Bogardus, Audrey Bottrell-Parks, Lana Braden, Lee Copen, Jessica Gambino, Dee Giles, Brent Holland, Lynnette Horn, Jenny Mayor, Gayle Page, Gary Parks, Terena Terry and Norma Wiedmeyer.
“This will be an evening of incredible artistry, as we introduce several new artists joining the Art Gallery Exhibition,” a BRAC press release said. “Several of the featured artists will be attending the reception to discuss their work, and members of the Branson Regional Arts Council Board will be there to answer any questions.”
All displayed works of art in this exhibition will be available for purchase by donation at the event or online at bransonartshop.com.
“We at Branson Regional Arts Council work to enhance the greater understanding of the arts in our community by making community arts a viable part of the lives of our citizens. The council is made up of members from all aspects of the community. The common denominator of Branson Regional Arts Council membership is that all members are involved in keeping arts and culture alive and well in our community,” the release said. “BRAC has created a partnership with the Branson Convention Center to offer Artists an opportunity to show and sell their artworks. BRAC retains a 20% commission, with 80% of all sales going to the individual artists.”
This event is free and open to the public. A cash-bar for refreshments will be available as well.
For additional information visit bransonarts.org.
