The Branson Centennial Museum invites the public to join them for the official return of their monthly Tuesday Talks history series on July 20, with special guest Terry Wayne Sanders.
Sanders will provide his living history account called “42 Years and Counting” as Branson’s premiere funny man, accomplished impersonator and frequent front man for various venues, according to a press release from the Branson Centennial Museum.
“I have been called the ‘face of Branson’ because many people know my face, but not my real name,” Sanders said in the release. “Attendees in July can expect an hour filled with love, laughter and life.”
Sanders is the seven time winner of Comedian of the Year and the Pioneer Award at the Branson Terry Music Awards. For years Sanders has been perfecting his line-up of comic characters, which include Homer Lee, Joan Rivers, Grandma Beulah, the Grinch and many more. 2021 is Sanders’ 42nd season as a comic headliner in Branson and at Silver Dollar City where he performs a wide range of characters, the release stated.
Alongside his performances at Silver Dollar City and in The Shepherd of the Hills outdoor drama, Sanders has served as the comedian at the Braschler Music Show for 17 years. His comedy antics on the show soon earned him a regular spot on television’s “Hee Haw” variety show. Over the years Sanders has performed in a number of Branson shows including Pierce Arrow, The Grand Jubilee, Shoji Tabuchi and CJ Newsom’s Classic Country and Comedy Show, according to the release.
Minnie Pearl, longtime comedian at the Grand Ole Opry said, “Terry’s one of the best, and honey, I’ve seen a lot.”
The Tuesday Talk series at the Branson Centennial Museum is presented free of charge in conjunction with the White River Valley Historical Society. The museum is located at 120 South Commercial Street in downtown Branson. For additional information visit wrvhs.org or call 417-239-1912.
