In honor of the season of giving, SIX is hosting their 2022 Area Appreciation and Food Drive this month at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
Now through Friday, Dec, 30, local residents can see SIX for the admission price of only $6, plus applicable taxes and fees, with a donation of two non-perishable food items. All items collected during the food drive will benefit Christian Associates.
“Last year we brought in 4,233 pounds of non-perishable food items benefiting Christian Associates,” a release from SIX stated. “Our goal this season is 6000 pounds; 6000 pounds will keep the shelves full the entire year at Christian Associates.”
Area appreciation is open to Missouri residents of Barry, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright counties. Additionally, Arkansas residents of Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Fulton, Izard, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Stone and Washington counties can receive this offering.
Residents must show a valid photo ID and purchaser may bring up to six guests or members of immediate family for the same ticket price.
SIX features the vocal talents of brothers: Barry, Lynn, Jak, Owen, Curtis and Charles Knudsen.
“Dubbed ‘An Orchestra of Human Voices,’ these multi-talented brothers sound like a band using only their mouths,” the release stated. “One of Branson’s premiere shows, SIX offers something for everyone with their high energy musical interpretations: utilizing a palpable rhythmic bass, driving beatbox style percussion and an impeccable vocal blend they’ve been developing since they were children.”
Showtimes for SIX are at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays or 8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is located at 1600 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information or to reserve tickets call 877-SIX-SHOW or visit thesixshow.com.
