The Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting a free movie screening of the 1961 film “Twist All Night” on Sunday, Jan. 29, which will also be attended by a star of the film, Actress, Dancer and Model June Wilkinson.
The film will take place at 2 p.m. at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson. “Twist All Night,” also known as “The Continental Twist” was directed by William J. Hole Jr. and Allan David. It starred Wilkinson, Louis Prima, Gertrude Michael and Sam Butera.
The movie tells the story of a group of struggling musicians who are very concerned they will be evicted from their nightclub. Musician Louis Evans (Prima) and girlfriend Jenny Watson (Wilkinson) also accidentally encounter a group of art thieves.
Wilkinson was born in 1940 in Eastborne, England. She started performing at the age of 12, and became the youngest dancer at the age of 15 at the Windmill Theatre in London. After coming to the United States, her career led her to become the world’s most-photographed woman of the late 50s and 60s, being featured in more than 50 magazines and newspapers between 1958 and 1970.
Alongside “Twist All Night,” Wilkinson also appeared in several films and television series’ including 77 Sunset Strip, Batman, The Doris Day Show, The ABC Comedy Hour and many more.
The film screening is free and open to the public. As part of the event, Wilkinson will be introduced to the audience and will be presented the opportunity to speak to those in attendance.
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in downtown Branson. For additional information visit bransonarts.org.
