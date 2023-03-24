The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson will once again be inviting guests to join them in celebrating World Piano Day.
World Piano Day celebrations at the Branson Titanic on Wednesday, March 29, will cast the spotlight upon the piano talents of the Branson area’s own pianists as they play tribute to the heroism of the eight members of the Titanic orchestra.
“The talented piano players we have in our community are being recognized for their love of music and Titanic honors them for their talent given to our guests,” Titanic Museum Attraction COO and Co-Owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn said.
Scheduled to perform inside of the Titanic Music Galley upon the ships Baby Grand Piano, starting at 9:30 a.m., will be the talents of Judy Walters with Citizens Nazarene, John Lance with The Baldknobbers, Robert Morace with Listen to the Music, Tom and Andrea Brett of The Bretts, Patrick Haygood of The Haygoods, Reonne Foreman from Silver Dollar City, Mark Haslett with Salvation Army Church, Todd Walker from Legends in Concert, Clayton Watson with the Presley’s Pre-Show and Briahna Brett-Perkins of The Bretts.
Tommy Head, who has been with the Branson Titanic Museum Attraction for 13 years and has become a guest favorite, can often be found seated behind the piano in the music gallery. For World Piano Day, Head is one of the featured performers and will be playing on the museum’s famous piano several times throughout the day for guests.
This unique, international holiday was founded by German Composer and Musician Nils Frahm. World Piano Day is celebrated world-wide on the 88th day of each year, which is in recognition of the 88 keys found on a piano.
Aboard the RMS Titanic, there were at least five known Steinway pianos. Three were positioned in 1st Class; among them was the ship’s only Grand Piano. In 2nd Class there were two upright pianos and it is reported 3rd Class also had an upright piano, but little is known about it. Each of these instruments played important roles in the ship’s social scene and in the ship’s final hours, according to Kellogg-Joslyn.
The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson is located at 3235 76 Country Blvd. and opens daily at 9 a.m. Advance reservations are required. For additional information or to make ticket reservations call 417-334-9500 or visit titanicbranson.com.
