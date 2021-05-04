Back by popular demand, The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are making their way back to Silver Dollar City this summer.
In a press release, Silver Dollar City announced they would once again be teaming up with the Harlem Globetrotters this year to present The Harlem Globetrotters Skills Showcase, an exclusive show created just for the 1880s theme park.
Known all around the world for their ball-handling skills, fun teamwork and trick-shot mastery, the Harlem Globetrotters will help tip-off Silver Dollar City’s summer festival, on Saturday, July 12; an event which will be running through Aug. 8, according to the release.
“The 30-minute skills showcase will run throughout the summer season, offering the showmanship, laughs and love of the game that have made the Globetrotters famous,” said the release. “The Globetrotters have entertained families in 123 counties and territories worldwide, acting as ambassadors of basketball and American culture for over 90 years.”
The Harlem Globetrotters are a subsidiary of Silver Dollar City’s parent company Herschend Family Entertainment. Herschend Family Entertainment acquired Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. from Shamrock Capital Advisors in 2013.
“There are plenty of reasons to visit Silver Dollar City this summer,” said Silver Dollar City Attractions President Brad Thomas in the release. “Our new one-of-a-kind Mystic River Falls offers four experiences in one ride: a nearly half-mile river ride, an eight-story lift tower, an elevated channel and the grand finale, a four and a half story waterfall drop – making it the tallest river raft drop in the Western Hemisphere.”
Additionally, a 450-seat new restaurant, the Rivertown Smokehouse, is located along the banks of the Mystic River in the themed Rivertown area, designed as the centerpiece of Silver Dollar City’s 60th Diamond Jubilee, now underway. The area is also home to a new bakery preparing Silver Dollar City’s famous cinnamon bread, according to the release.
“All that for families in summer of 2021, plus 40 rides & attractions and, now, the legendary skills of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters,” said Thomas in the release.
For additional information visit silverdollarcity.com.
