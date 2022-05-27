For more than three decades Shoji Tabuchi has been delighting audiences in Branson in large productions and now he is inviting folks to join him as he offers an intimate performance in An Evening with Shoji.
In April, the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex welcomed Shoji into The Little Opry Theatre, where he performs alongside his daughter Christina Lingo-Tabuchi and a talented line-up of singers and musicians.
During An Evening with Shoji, audiences are treated to a personal setting, a classic Shoji performance, with a few new surprise elements, and a first-hand account of the musician’s life as he journeyed from Japan to America more than 50 years ago.
Christina shared this new, intimate show was something they’ve been considering for some time now, even before the pandemic.
“Before 2020 and COVID shut everything down, it was a couple years prior to that he had been saying he wanted to do a different type of show that would tell the story on him starting in Japan and coming to the U.S., San Francisco and all he went to get him to Branson,” Christina said. “But we had this other production show we were doing and so when this opportunity presented itself it was like this is the chance to do that.”
The discussions behind this new kind of show re-emerged after the documentary “Shoji Tabuchi: An American Dream” premiered at the Branson IMAX during the Military Film Festival in November 2021.
“James Wilhite produced a documentary of my life and how I grew up after the second World War and they made a film about it,” Shoji said. “C of O students under Dr. Curt Wilkinson, the students did the film and edited and did a wonderful job. That happened last year and they showed it at the film festival. That’s how it started.”
The documentary tells the life story of Shoji from being born in Japan in 1944 and how he learned to play violin using the Suzuki method to moving to the United States to pursue a country music career and then finding his way to Branson, where he has continued to perform for more than 30 years.
“A lot of people still think I just came to Branson,” Shoji said. “But I have a long history and background.”
After the film festival, Branson IMAX Senior Vice President of Theater Operations and Marketing Tom Forster presented Shoji and Christina with the idea of bringing the story-telling aspect of the film to life on stage live in The Little Opry Theatre.
“Even in our show, the bigger production show that we’ve done, there are stories he’ll tell about his life,” Christina said. “But this show that we’ve doing, he gets to tell way more and things that people didn’t know that find his story fascinating and how it all happened.”
While Shoji has spent many years performing on giant stages in front of large audiences, he shared he felt pretty comfortable bringing this show to The Little Opry due to his past experience with the theater.
“The wonderful thing about it too is I was so comfortable playing that stage,” Shoji said. “Leroy New, wonderful entertainer, he had the church service (in The Little Opry Theatre) and I would donate my time and enjoy playing, jamming. So I was so familiar with that stage.”
Christina also shared her thoughts on the transition from a large stage where they would traditionally be looking down and out over the crowd, to an indoor amphitheater style where the audience is seated eye level and below in some places.
“It’s totally different. When you’re used to something being from here to that wall sitting and then you have someone while you’re performing, that close,” Christina said. “I think the audience enjoys it too, because they feel like they’re a part of something that’s not been able to be seen. I feel like they felt included before, but I think this is just another level of it with this version.”
For the opening segment of the show, the crowd is treated to a handful of songs from Christina and fellow entertainers, Alicia Winking and Adam Henry.
“Christina, she can do her own show, so I’ve been trying to get her to do her own show. This year, she’s doing the opening segment,” Shoji said. “Christina is doing the opening segment and singing the different songs, which is wonderful.”
Once Shoji arrives on-stage, the fun continues as he performs some of the classic bluegrass and country fiddle music that made him a nationally known name.
“Normally I get the songs he wants to do and I put it all together and figure out how we’re changing and all that,” Christina said. “With this show, it’s his story, so I want to make sure he’s doing it in a timeline.”
Additionally, the show features the musical talents of Band Director Ray Harris on piano, Robert Terry on lead guitar, Kevin Clemens on steel and acoustic guitar, Dan McCasters on bass and Josh Breedlove. While they are performing in a new location now, Christina said it meant a lot to her to still bring in some of the classic pieces of the show they’ve become known for.
“I think when people hear you’re doing a more intimate setting, just because you’re doing something more intimate, doesn’t mean that you’re still not you and bringing your elements of it,” Christina said. “That was really important to me when we started talking about doing this show. He still has his jackets. We still brought some set pieces that we felt were appropriate and fit the space. We still have our costumes and it was very important with the story telling.”
At the same time, this is also a new show at a new theater, so Christina said they wanted to include some new surprises in the show for the audiences as well.
“He can literally play anything. From classical training to country, I’ve had him playing Michael Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal’ to Led Zeppelin to Guns ’n’ Roses ‘Live and Let Die.’ That’s what I try to tell him. He’s like, ‘I don’t know about this.’ But I’m like, ‘But I do. I’m telling you, when you walk out and you start busting out some Lady Gaga, no one will ever see that coming and he nails it,” Christina said. “People know he can do the country and the gospel and the bluegrass and it’s all important, but I think its fun to incorporate some of that other stuff to, because they don’t see that coming.”
Though An Evening with Shoji has been billed and marketed as a limited engagement, that’s not stopped the father/daughter duo from thinking about the future.
“I think it just depends on where we’re at the end of the year and what I’ve got going on in my life and what he’s got going on and what we do after that,” Christina said. “I think we’re still adjusting to getting back to the shows. I have a daughter. She’s involved in things. So just seeing where we are at the end of the year and what we do next. But we do love performing. We wouldn’t do it if we didn’t love it.”
Working behind the scenes to help bring the show to life each night are Lighting Director John Dailey, Sound and Production Manager Eric Lorscheider, Backstage Assistant Patrick McCoy, Backstage Tech Donnie Womack and Ushers Jenny Beasley and Shirley Curtis.
During the pandemic Shoji was inducted into the 2020 National Fiddlers Hall of Fame. At the ceremony was Shoji’s only public performance that year.
“That’s the biggest honor for me. The artists, my peers, Mr. (Roy) Acuff, Howdy Forrester, or Bob Wills. Then Stephane Grappelli and Johnny Gimble and all those,” Shoji said. “To become a member of this group of people was my lifetime goal. My dream came true.”
Outside of the hall of fame performance and a single show in 2021 in Ohio, this is the first time both Shoji and Christina have taken to the stage for an extended schedule since the pandemic began.
“I totally miss performing,” Shoji said. “To me, part of my life is back. Performing. I missed it the last two years.”
Since the show began in April, Christina shared the audience reception has been heartwarmingly positive.
“So far we’re blessed and we’re lucky everybody has had a great response to it and we’re so thankful for that,” Christina said. “I think they feel like they’re getting to see something they’ve never seen before and it’s so much more personal.”
“I would like to invite everybody to come see us,” Shoji said. “It’s a totally different style of show now.”
Showtimes for An Evening with Shoji are at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The show will be off for the month of August, but will return in September. Come the final three months of the year, an 8 p.m. Saturday performance will also be added on select dates.
The Little Opry Theatre is located inside the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex at 3562 Shepherd of the Hills in Branson.
For additional information or to reserve tickets for the show visit bransonimax.com.
