The Doug Gabriel Show is giving back to folks in Branson’s tourist industry with a special VIP evening show on Monday, May 2.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Branson’s Famous Theatre. The show is free for tourist industry workers, who are also invited to bring along their family and friends to see the production.
“This is our brand new show for 2022 and we are truly excited for people to see it,” Doug Gabriel said. “We wanted to provide a way for ticket sellers, area representatives, hotels and restaurant owners and their employees and anyone who is in our industry to have the opportunity to see our new show as we normally perform in the morning and so because people are working mornings they don’t get the opportunity to see us and now they will have the opportunity. The show is our best one yet and has all new production and lighting and great sound.”
Doug Gabriel is a 14 time winner of Branson’s Male Vocalist of the Year. The 2022 show features Gabriel and his cast of talented entertainers performing the top hits from some of the music industry’s biggest names like Garth Brooks, Travis Tritt, Shania Twain, Whitney Houston, Elvis, Rick Springfield, Lionel Richie, Prince and Queen and more. Additionally the show brings the funny with sets from Comedian Jordan Gabriel aka “Hershey.”
Tickets for the Monday night VIP show are free, but potential attendees are encouraged to call ahead to reserve their seats. The number to call is 417-231-4999.
Regular showtimes for the Doug Gabriel Show are at 10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Branson’s Famous Theatre is located at 645 State Highway 165 in Branson.
For additional information call 417-337-8300 or visit douggabriel.com.
