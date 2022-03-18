This summer, Silver Dollar City is welcoming back international king of the high-wire, Nik Wallenda, for National Kids Fest.
Though Spring Ride Days has only just begun, the 1880s theme park is already preparing for the festivals to come. Wallenda, joined by his family, will host the all-new production Nik Wallenda’s Zirkus from June 11 to July 24.
“The famous daredevil of circus royalty, seven-generations strong, is returning to Silver Dollar City approximately a decade after his record-breaking stunt of dangling by his jaw from a helicopter 200 feet over the park’s amphitheater—with 4,000 people watching anxiously from below,” a release from SDC stated. “Nik Wallenda’s Zirkus (circus in Wallenda’s homeland of Germany) is being produced by Wallenda himself, exclusively for Silver Dollar City, promising to be captivating while heart stopping.”
Along with the family troupe’s famed high-wire walking, the production at SDC will include aerobatics, aerial stunts, human pyramids, trick bicycling and juggling.
“The impossible is possible,” Wallenda said in the release. “We want to present an inspiring message that ‘I can do anything if I set my mind to it.’ We hope guests come to be impressed and leave inspired.”
Single-handedly, Wallenda has broken 13 Guinness World Records. Best known for his walk over Niagara Falls, Wallenda has also walked across the skylines of Chicago and New York City’s Time Square, as well as over an active volcano and above the Grand Canyon.
“The wire is my passion and I’m blessed to be able to share that with the world while performing with my family at a place that celebrates families,” Wallenda said.
Presented by Arvest Bank, SDC’s National Kids Fest runs from June 11 through July 24. This festival will also feature the all-new for 2022, Chuggington Advent Depot, where young guests can play alongside the animated train engine with hands-on fun and adventure. On July 23, the park will host Grammy nominated Christian Music Artists The Newsboys in concert to help bring a close to the festival.
Currently, Silver Dollar City is celebrating their season opening with Spring Ride Days, on select dates, now through March 27. Attendees of this festival are the first guests to take in the park and enjoy SDC’s more than 40 rides and attractions in 2022. This festival also features the canine agility of The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience in the Red Gold Heritage Hall, along with live music on the Gazebo Stage, fun entertainment at the Silver Dollar Saloon and more.
For additional information on park hours, ticket reservations, future festival dates and more visit silverdollarcity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.