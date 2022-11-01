The King’s Castle Theatre in Branson invites audiences to join them this holiday season as the venture to a Christmas Wonderland.
One of Branson’s largest holiday productions, Christmas Wonderland opened for the season on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and will run through the rest of the year. The show features a large cast of singers and dancers who present an unforgettable and magical showcase of Christmas spirit.
King’s Castle Theatre Dance Captain Courtnay Mullen said audiences coming to see their show can expect an explosion of Christmas.
“Our show basically just has everything Christmas. Nothing about it is not Christmas. We just have Christmas, Christmas, Christmas. They’re going to see high-kicking Santa, they’re going to see high-kicking girls, they’re going to see penguins, they’re going to see lots of fun and lots of different things,” Mullen said. “All of the Christmas classics that everyone knows and loves. We have snow. It snows on the inside. We’ve got some new lights this year, so there’s some different effects happening. Lots of fun costumes as well.”
The Christmas Wonderland production visits a number of Christmas themes and musical genres, which is done in the hopes of providing something special for all ages.
“You’ve got children coming to see it, you’ve got grandparents, you’ve got mothers, you’ve got brothers, you’ve got sisters, aunts and uncles,” Mullen said. “You’ve got people that just want to come and see a Christmas show as well that’s. We’re trying to cater to the children and the people that just want to hear a lovely song sung, so there’s all the fun aspects of Santa and the elves and we’ve got lots of audience interaction. It’s so fun for everyone.”
While many theatres in Branson will transform or replace their regular season productions with a Christmas show, at the King’s Castle Theatre, Christmas Wonderland is an extra show for the theatre, created just for the holiday season. With that in mind, rehearsals for their Christmas production began this year on Oct. 5.
“Our rehearsal process is slightly different as well because we don’t stop any of our main season shows,” Mullen said. “What we do is we take time between each of those shows and we start at the very beginning. There’s a lot of people who have done this show before, so it’s a little bit easier for them and it’s a little bit more of a refresher. But we do have quite a few new cast members this year so we went straight back to the beginning, we start from scratch and we rehearse.”
In regards to the rehearsal process, Mullen shared some special insight as to what helps her, help her dancers when they hit the stage.
“We also work with numbers here, so along the front of our stage we have number systems that goes from zero to 20 on each side,” Mullen said. “It’s very good for visual symmetry, because if we have a couple on one side on 16, then the other couple will be on the other side on 16 and it looks perfect from the front. That’s a little handy hint that we’ve got that keeps us looking very clean.”
As the production has several new faces joining the cast this year, Mullen said she began working with them first to get them up to speed on their Christmas routines.
“I just try to be as hands on as I can with our new people to make sure they’ve got the time they need. There’s a lot going on, so I make sure I dedicate as much time to them before I bring in the people that have done it before. So our rehearsals at the beginning of October started just with the new people. Then once we get to the stage where we could add the older dancers that have done it before, we bring them together and it all just fits in like a jigsaw.”
When it comes to teaching the new performers, Mullen said she also has a system in place to assist them as they learn their numbers.
“When it comes to teaching all the dances, I like to go hardest first, so you’ve got more time to let that settle in your body,” Mullen said. “We’ve got a tap number, which is pretty crazy and hectic and fast. I start with that first. Then we also have a fun elf clapping number. You have to learn all of that. I start with the hardest stuff first and the easy stuff just comes with it.”
At King’s Castle, all of their other shows also get Christmasfied, with the exception of Anthems of Rock.
“We just leave that the way it is, because some people just want to see a rock show in the Christmas season as well, so we offer that which is great. Our New Jersey Nights show has just a little bit of Christmas in act two,” Mullen said. “Dublin’s Irish Tenors and Celtic Ladies show, that really has all of your Irish stuff, but it’s also got some beautiful Christmas stuff that is not like what we do in Christmas Wonderland. It’s a little bit more traditional. That one’s a really wonderful show. If no one has ever seen that, I definitely would recommend that.”
For folks who have never seen the Christmas Wonderland production, Mullen said it’s the perfect thing to get folks into the Christmas spirit.
“Just come and have fun and let your mind take you back to when you were children at Christmas,” Mullen said. “For any adult out there that wants to go back to being a child and seeing the magic of Christmas come to life, come see our show.”
Showtimes for Christmas Wonderland are at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 8 p.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; 10 a.m. on Wednesdays until Dec. 7, and 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31. There are no 2 p.m. shows on Dec. 16, 23, or 30.
The King’s Castle Theatre is located at 2701 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information or to reserve tickets call 417-334-2500 or visit kingscastletheatre.com.
