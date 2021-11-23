Welcome back to another Tim’s Christmas Tree Corner. For this edition, I wanted to highlight one of the coolest Christmas Trees I’ve seen so far this season.
I present to you The Butterfly Palace Christmas Tree. Not only is this tree adorned with butterflies within, the lights are also on a dancing sequence and are consistently changing. The whole sequence takes a couple of minutes to run through and it’s definitely worth waiting to watch the full dance.
This tree really is a great edition to Branson’s line-up of Christmas trees and I think hits the nail on the head for what folks expect when coming to America’s Christmas Tree City. While the Christmas Tree at the Butterfly Palace is up past the main 76 Strip, I would encourage all of you to drive on up to the palace and visit it.
As we are entering into the end of November and start of December, I’m hopeful there will be many more great Christmas tree being set up throughout town. As always if you have suggestions on some of the trees I should hit up, please reach out to me at tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.