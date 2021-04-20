Matt Gumm and Company is returning to the stage at the Clay Cooper Theatre for six special performances in 2021, starting with a show this Friday.
The high-energy, family-friendly variety show features the talents of long-time Branson Comedian Matt Gumm. For more than 15 years now, Gumm has been showcased as the comedian and as a featured entertainer in Clay Cooper’s Country Express show in Branson.
In 2019, Gumm introduced Branson to an all-new comedy experience called Matt Gumm and Company. Despite the pandemic, Gumm was able to successfully bring the show back and host four scheduled special performances in the fall months of 2020.
This year Matt Gumm and Company are taking the stage with plans to perform several shows throughout the Branson 2021 show season. The first show of the year is being held this Friday, April 23 at 2 p.m. The show also has 2 p.m. performances scheduled for May 29 and July 2 at and three 7:30 p.m. shows on Aug. 13, Nov. 5 and Dec. 17.
Joining Gumm on stage are his father, Thom “Gabby” Gumm, his mother, Sandy Gumm, his sister, Jamie Gumm, and his best buddy, Travis Spratt. Guests will also be entertained by the live music talents of The Country Express Band, led by Musical Director RP Harrell, aka Matt’s father-in-law. Matt’s wife, Katie, as well as their children, have also been known to make an appearance or two during the show.
The inspiration to bring Matt Gumm and Company to life is a two-parter, which began with Clay Cooper offering Matt the opportunity to do his own show at the theatre and then creating the opportunity for his family to be a part of it.
“(Cooper) had asked me for a couple of years,” said Gumm in a 2020 interview. “Just finally I was like, ‘You know it would be fun. I’m going to call my parents and see if they can make it and we can put on just a little show with a lot of comedy.’ It’s a really heavily comedy based show. There’s a lot of impressions. I do a lot of impressions in my show, physical comedy, character bits.”
For additional information on the show or to purchase tickets call 417-332-2529, visit mattgumm.com or visit the Matt Gumm Comedy page on Facebook.
