The Treasure Lake RV Resort in Branson is inviting the community to join them on Saturday, Aug. 20, for their inaugural Treasure Lake Car Show.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees will be treated to a unique car show, which will feature cars, trucks, motorcycles and golf carts.
“It’s pretty much an ‘anything goes’ car show. We’re inviting all different types of cars and trucks and bikes, original or restored, and we’ll place them depending on the year in the correct category,” Treasure Lake Assistant Activities Director Ashely Ammerman said. “We also, with us being an RV resort, are having a golf cart category. We have a nightly golf cart parade here at Treasure Lake and quite a few of our members get excited and trick out their golf carts with lights or lift them. You name it, they’re pretty awesome, so we’re looking forward to that.”
For this event, Treasure Lake Activities Director Rhonda Hull said they’ll be offering free admission to attendees who make a donation to Christian Action Ministries.
“We’ve decided to give back to our local community,” Hull said. “We just ask that you bring a non-perishable food item or canned good, or if you’re here and you don’t have that and you don’t want to stop by the store a donation of any dollar amount will do…We’re happy to be able to do something for our community.”
As a way of getting the entire family to participate in the Saturday festivities, Ammerman said they’re going to have a bicycle category for kids.
“It’s free for the kids and gets them involved a little bit. They can bring their bicycle and set it up and be proud of that as well,” Ammerman said. “We’re also going to have vendors and food trucks for the event, so tons of different shopping. Anything from crafters, direct sales and a little bit of everything. We’re going to have a bounce house for the kids, music going and we’ll have awards and prizes throughout the event as well.”
Hull added attendees will also be treated to a special guest during the event.
“We’re very fortunate here at Treasure Lake with a lot of our owners having different things and we have a gentleman who likes to clown around. He’s a Christian clown and he is coming and he and his wife are going to set up a booth,” Hull said. “He’ll do balloon animals and she’s going to do the temporary tattoos. We have all different things, superheroes and princesses and things for the kids, girls and boys, and anybody of all ages actually. They’ll have a little booth and be clowning around.”
In place of the resort’s customary golf-cart parade Saturday night, Ammerman said they’ll be inviting all of the car show participants to join in on the parade.
“After the car show ends at 4 p.m., we’ll be lining up all the cars that want to participate along with our golf carts and make that a big, huge parade to go around the park. We’re on 364 acres and four phases, so nightly our golf carts will go up and down every phase,” Ammerman said. “It’s something the families really look forward to. The kids young and the young at heart wait for the parade and we throw out candy and glow sticks and freezer pops and all kinds of stuff. To be able to add these awesome cars to that parade just to make it longer is something we’re really looking forward to.”
Though there have been a few car shows hosted at the resort, this will be the first one of its kind to be hosted by Treasure Lake.
“We have a lot of owners here that are into the cars, whether they’re original, restored or classic…We’re hoping that we’re going to start off small, obviously with our first year, but we’re hoping to try and build it and we would love to see this grow,” Hull said. “We definitely have the facilities and the space for it and we’re located right here where we’re right off the beaten path, so people can get back here and they’re in a whole different world.”
Hull added, by hosting events like this at the resort, they’re giving families an opportunity to enjoy an outdoor event together while COVID continues to lurk.
“Whether they’ve got youngsters that may want to learn about cars or they’ve got grandpa who can tell you stories about the cars he had,” Hull said. “It’s just a nice thing for families and also being able to partner with CAM and give back to our community and help those in need here in our local community. And hopefully help to fill the food banks as they’re all hurting with the prices of things and everything going up, so we wanted to do something that would benefit the community as well.”
With this event and their other public events, Ammerman shared their plan is to showcase all the things available at both their RV resort and in Branson.
“We not only want to bring people and make them aware of Treasure Lake and see the great family facility and what all we have to offer. Something that’s fun and family friendly and we’re not a Christian park, but have very Christian moral values,” Ammerman said. “We want to bring awareness to that, but also when people come to the events here at Treasure Lake it helps out Branson as a whole, because we partner up with some different hotels and people are not just coming for our events, they’re coming and spending money in the community at the shows, restaurants and attractions as well. We are a member owned park and our members will always come first here at Treasure Lake, but being able to open up to the public for some of these special events it’s kind of a win-win for everybody.”
To participate in the car show, the registration fee is $20 for the first car and $10 for any additional cars. Treasure Lake is still accepting vehicles for the show, as well as looking for a few more vendors. To register a vehicle for the show or to inquire about becoming a vendor, call Hull at 417-331-2822 or Ammerman at 417-699-0839.
Treasure Lake RV Resort is located at 1 Treasure Lake Drive in Branson. For additional information about this event or Treasure Lake visit tlresort.com.
