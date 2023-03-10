The Branson Coaster has opened for the 2023 season in Branson.
On Thursday, March 9, the Branson 76 Strip multi-thrill attraction welcomed guests back for their first day of their new season.
New this year, The Branson Coaster has added express ticketing, which allows guests to skip the line by purchasing their tickets online or at self-service kiosks. Additionally, the attraction offers a combo pass for the price of $23.99, which gives riders access to both the alpine coaster and the Branson Buzzsaw; the 123-foot tall swing ride.
The Branson Coaster, alongside several other Branson attractions and eateries, is owned and operated by FACE Amusement Group.
“We are ecstatic for our guests to explore all the amazing upgrades we’ve made this off-season,” Director of Amusement Operations Gwen Rivera said in a statement. “Our new express tickets system makes the ticketing process more efficient, while our adventure pass offers a fantastic deal! For one low price of $49 + tax,your ticket will include unlimited access to The Branson Coaster for two hours, an entree at Guy’s Kitchen and Bar, and a $20 Arcade City playcard, as well as one 7D Dark Ride experience and one mirror maize experience. Add in the convenience of being able to purchase the passes at Arcade City and The Branson Coaster and you’ve got yourself a true Ozark adventure!”
The Branson Coaster is open daily, welcoming guests from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The Branson Coaster is located at 2115 W 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For more information visit thebransoncoaster.com.
