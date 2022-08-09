Hollywood Actor, Writer, Producer and Director Scott Baio is coming to Branson at the end of this month to perform his one-man show, “How Did I Get Here?” at the Nashville Roadhouse Theater.
Best known for his roles as Chachi Arcola on “Happy Days” and Charles in “Charles in Change,” Baio will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27.
Baio, who has also appeared in award-winning series including “Diagnosis Murder” and “Arrested Development,” said the show will take audiences through his five decade career in the entertainment industry.
“It is about the story of my life and career told through photos and videos, stories and storytelling,” Baio said. “At the end of it I do a Q&A for as long as people want. I answer any question. That’s basically it. It’s all sort of self-deprecating humor and fun stuff.”
Baio shared the reasoning behind him coming out and doing these shows is actually more important to him than what he does during the show.
“Really what it is, is a thank you to people who have watched me and sustained my career in show business for nearly 50 years. I’ve had a show on the air, more than one, in every decade since the ’70s, with the last show I did going off in 2016, which was a sitcom that ran for three years on Nick at Nite,” Baio said. “I’ve been very lucky and very blessed with people that want to watch my stuff. Because without the people watching your stuff, you’re nowhere. It’s really a, ‘Hey guys, I want to thank you.’”
The inspiration for his one-man production, Baio said, came as a result of a fan meet and greet a few years back.
“I did an autograph signing a couple years ago and I hadn’t done one in a long time, like 40 some years. There were quite a number of people who wanted to see me, which is always shocking. The questions that they had and the stories that they wanted to share with me,” Baio said. “I couldn’t answer all the questions due to the constraints of time and I felt frustrated, because these people were so sincere and gracious, I just wanted somehow to pay them back.”
With state destinations like Florida, New Jersey and Idaho and city destinations like Las Vegas and Brooklyn on his list of tour stops, Baio shared his wife is the one to be thanked for Branson being added to the list.
“I said, ‘Where would be a fun place to go?’ My wife had said, ‘Branson, Missouri has all those theaters.’ I said, ‘Yeah, let’s go to Branson,” Baio said. “There was no deep meaning behind Branson. It was mentioned and we thought, ‘Let’s go to Branson.”
When selecting places to do his show, Baio explained it was important to him that the location provide an intimate and personal setting for him to connect with his fans.
“Just small venues around the country. That’s what I wanted to do,” Baio said. “We try to keep it maximum to 300 people, only because beyond that it becomes a different kind of show. With 300 people or 250 it’s very intimate and it’s a lot of fun and you can really interact with people. You can answer almost everybody’s question and there’s a meet and greet and all of that stuff.”
Since he began the touring with his one-man show, Baio shared he’s been having a great time.
“I was talking to a friend of mine, who does stuff virtually. He said, ‘Why don’t you do this virtually?’ I went and for a second thought that sounded pretty good. Then I went, ‘No, that’s BS. I don’t want to be on a screen.’ I like to see people. I want to talk to people,” Baio said. “I’m not blowing my own horn and I have no ego in this business anymore or in life. After a certain amount of years you just become the regular schlub that you are. The interaction during the Q&A was absolutely fantastic. That’s my favorite part of the show.”
When visiting with fans during and after the show, Baio shared he continues to be bewildered by some of things people remember from his career.
“The most surprising thing Tim, is the loyalty of people that have watched so much of the things that I’ve done. You go through life and you work and you don’t realize, and this is anybody, you don’t realize the things that you do, you just do them. People will remember things,” Baio said. “I’ve got to tell you, it’s small things like that, which floors me. I can’t tell you how heartfelt it is and how emotional it is.”
Baio concluded by extending an invitation to come join him at the Nashville Roadhouse Theater in Branson as he reflects on his career and shares some memories.
“I have some real fun Hollywood inside stories and stories nobody would ever know about. Things that I did and people that I met and shows that I’ve done,” Baio said. “It’s all woven in between the story of how I got here and how it all happened. Believe me. This is not an ego trip by any stretch of the imagination. It’s not, it’s just fun and I want people to be able to take the ride with me.”
For additional information or to reserve tickets for the show call the box office at 417-320-3418 or visit nashvilleroadhouse.com.
