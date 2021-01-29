“The Marvelous Wonderettes” opened this week at the Historic Owen Theatre.
Presented by the Branson Regional Arts Council, the musical held its first performance on Thursday Jan. 28. A total of 12 performances will be held through Feb. 14. Showtimes for the production will be Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinée on Sundays.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes” features the talents of Macy Watts as Missy Miller, Mesa Mitchell as Cindy Lou Huffington, Caitlin Secrest as Betty Jean Reynolds and Tami Cooper as Suzy Simpson. Liz Sambol and Seanna Bounds are also a part of the production as alternate swing cast members.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes” is a smash off-Broadway hit, written and created by Roger Bean. The musical takes audiences to the 1958 Springfield High School prom to meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy, who are four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts, the release stated. While sharing about their lives and loves, the girls serenade the audience with classic 50s hits, including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.”
In act two of the musical, the Wonderettes take the stage to perform at their 10-year class reunion and the audience is introduced to the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade. “The Marvelous Wonderettes” also features more than 30 classic 50s and 60s hits that promises to bring smiles to the crowd as the girls take them on a musical road trip down memory lane.
Joining Estes on the production team is Sean Neil Myers as stage manager, Delyla Uebel as music supervisor and vocal coach, Caitlin Secrest as vocal captain, Pamela Meadows as lighting designer, Mac Hill as technical director, Corey Mitchell as set designer, Jim Barber with marketing and design, Justin Ables as artistic director, Lorie Best as assistant producer and Kim Hale, Karie Dykeman and Lisa Murphy as producers.
Due to the pandemic, all seating in the Owen Theatre is socially distanced. Those selecting their seats in advance online are assured by the BRAC that the seats directly in front or behind and on either side of them will be left vacant. The maximum capacity of the theatre has been reduced by approximately 25%, so shows are expected to sell out quickly, so advance reservations are encouraged.
For ticket reservations visit bransonarts.org/tix or call the Historic Owen Theatre box office at 417-336-4255.
Be sure to check out Wednesday’s edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes Newspaper for an in-depth interview with Musical Director Jacob Estes and photos from the production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.