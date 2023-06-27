As Americans prepare to celebrate their freedoms this coming Fourth of July, Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus invites them to also join them for their celebration of Jesus this weekend.
At 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus will take place at the Branson Famous Theatre as Concert Hosts Brian Pendergrass and Sheila Meeker take the stage. They’ll be joined throughout the afternoon for performances by the Abundance Quartet, Saxophonist Gary Dooms, Brenda Denny-Rhodes from the southern gospel group 2nd Generation,The Garrett Sisters and Kenny Goodman.
“These anointed guests have a burning desire to share God’s love and amazing salvation through song with you, your family, and your friends,” a press release from the organization stated.
For the month of July, donations will be collected to benefit Eden Village of Springfield. Entry into Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus is free with a suggested donation of coffee, creamer, sugar, coffee stirs, paper plates, bowls, cups, plastic knives, spoons, or forks.
“Eden Village has lifted disabled homeless individuals off the streets, into a home within a gated community of like individuals and the support of a community center and garden. The community center is furnished with a full kitchen, laundry room, computers, a library of books and DVDs, offices for professional service providers for support, as well as a community garden, woodworking shop, a neighborhood store, outdoor grills, and a storm shelter,” stated the release. “We are so honored to be able to help support their mission through your generous donations. Jammin’ for Jesus concerts are always free, and no one is turned away. Make plans now to attend this amazing Gospel concert Sunday, July 2. You will be blessed by God’s Word delivered through music.”
A donation table will be set up for Eden Village at the entrance of the theater auditorium. A love offering will also be taken.
The Branson Famous Theatre, home to Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers, is located at 645 State Highway 165, at the Green Mountain Drive in Branson. Theater Host Brandon & Megan Mabe, who are unable to perform at the July concert, are appreciated for their continued support of this monthly production. The concert is scheduled to last from 2 to 4 p.m.
For additional information on the free concert or the non-profit for the month of July, email bransonj4j@gmail.com or visit bransonjamminforjesus.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.