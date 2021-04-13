Starting this week Silver Dollar City is treating its 2021 guests to an all-new outdoor festival complete with street performers, musicians, and the debut of a new park addition designed with food enthusiasts in mind.
On Thursday, April 15, the 1880’s theme park will introduce Street Fest as its newest spring festival. Street Fest will run Thursdays through Sundays until May 2. While the streets of SDC will be filled with both new and unusual entertainment options, the thing Street Fest will become known for is its new Tasting Passport, which will give guests the chance to take unique tour of the parks eateries.
“Food is simply one of our things,” said Silver Dollar City Food Director Sam Hedrick in a press release. “We have worked hard for decades to always be on the cutting edge of flavors, trends, traditional favorites and home-style selections – the Tasting Passport grants guests a variety of sampling, all for a reasonable price.”
For guests ready to dive in and experience the Tasting Passport, they’ll have the choice between a $30 option, which includes five tasting items, or a $40 option, which includes the five tasting items; plus a refillable souvenir mug, according to the release.
Some of the menu items guests using the Tasting Passport will have the opportunity to select from during the culinary journey through the park include:
— Hannah’s Ice Cream Factory Fanta Floats: Fanta orange, pineapple and strawberry sodas mixed into gourmet homemade ice cream floats;
— Chocolate Thrill Ride Triple Dip Cone: French silk ice cream with marshmallow bonbons, chocolate flakes, fudge sauce, chocolate ice cream, vanilla ice cream, chocolate chunks with swirls of sea salt caramel;
— Wagon Works Grill Turkey Drumette: lightly smoked and then deep fried;
— Hatfield’s Tater Patch Chicken Skewers: Buffalo - buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles and green onions, BBQ - bold and tangy barbecue sauce, or Teriyaki - Teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds and siracha mayo;
— Tater Tumblers: Sweet and Spicy Tumbler, Garlic Parmesan and Reed Pepper Sauce Tumbler, Chorizo with Avocado Tumbler or Loaded Potato Tumbler;
— Dockside Grill Street: Hot Dogs or Street Mac ’N’ Cheese, BLT - bacon, lettuce and tomato with chipotle bacon sauce, Chili - chili, cheese, fried onions, bacon and sour cream, Street Corn - chipotle mayo, corn salsa, chili powder, cotija cheese and cilantro or Tex Mex - refried beans, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, salsa and cheese;
— Fry Breach Company Street Tacos: shrimp and pepper jack cheese grits corn tacos topped with fire roasted tomatoes and remoulade served with Spanish rice, sweet and spicy beef corn tacos topped with corn salsa and lime sour cream served with Spanish rice or carne asada corn taco topped with pico de gallo and avocado creme served with Spanish rice;
— Sweet Nachos: fried tortillas topped with caramel, chocolate and powdered sugar;
— Frisco Kettle Corn: Cinnamon Roll Kettle Corn;
— Lady Liberty Dining Pavilion Chicken Bowls: Poutine - chicken strips, fries, cheese curds and pot roast gravy on a bed of fresh kale, Parmesan - chicken strips, fries, shredded mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a bed of fresh kale, Chipotle - chicken strips, fries, black beans, corn and chipotle sauce on a bed of fresh kale or Avocado Ranch - chicken strips and fries topped with avocado ranch on a bed of fresh kale;
— Cakes n’ Cones Funnel Cake Charcuterie: three-inch funnel cakes topped with powered sugar and served with three dipping sauces;
— Buckshot’s Skillet Grilled Turkey Wing: lightly smoked and then grilled;
— Waffle Cone Co.: Orange Chicken - sesame seeds, green onions and Mandarin oranges in a fortune cookie cone, Sweet and Sour Pork - sweet and sour sauce, tempera pork and red and green peppers in a fortune cookie cone or Funnel Cakes Funnel;
— Chester’s Kettle Chips Poutine Chips: cheese curds, shredded mozzarella cheese and pot roast gravy topped with parsley;
— Eva & Delilah’s Bakery: Rainbow Bread, Blueberry Muffin Bread or Blackberry Muffin Bread;
— Minute Maid Concessions: Minute Maid Creme Whip.
“Silver Dollar City leadership says the challenges of the last year have pushed them to be even more creative,” said the release. “Street Fest’s unique offering displays that out-of-the-box thinking that has made the park famous.”
When park guests decide to give themselves, and their bellies, a moment away from the global food tour, they’ll have the chance to be treated the sounds and talents of the park’s street and outdoor stage entertainment.
The performers for Street Fest, and what SDC has to say about each of them, are as follows:
— Elena Bosworth: “Cellist Elena Bosworth’s ability to play a wide variety of genres and styles will captivate audiences of all ages and backgrounds.”
— Eric Haines: “Award-winning Comedian Eric Haines is truly a one-man band! Touting a bass drum, banjo and all the bells and whistles you can imagine, Haines’ hilarious musical stylings are not to be missed.”
— Hillary Klug: “This rising star from Lynchburg, Tennessee, combines virtuoso fiddle playing and lively step dancing.”
— Kent Arnsbarger: “Steel pan drummer Kent Arnsbarger brings the sounds of the islands to Silver Dollar City during Street Fest.”
— Maria Wolf: “Be amazed by 7th generation circus performer Maria Wolf, also known as The Diabolo Diva, during Street Fest at Silver Dollar City.”
— Mike Bliss: “Branson favorite Mike Bliss delights audiences with his unique brand of exciting and hilarious comedy.”
— Rick Smith Jr.: “Precision Card Throwing! Well known for his card throwing, Guinness World Records holder Rick Smith J. now demonstrates his skills in a new video for a popular YouTube channel that highlights exception stunts. The trick shots video captures Rick’s speed, distance and precision.”
— Professor Wes Weasley: “Known for its weird effects in movies and pop songs, the Theremin’s unique tone modulation is made by simply waving one’s hands around the electromagnetic antenna. Audiences are enthralled as they individually create distinct sounds.”
— WeFlip Entertainment: “Keep your eyes to the sky as this dynamic duo will flip and perform high-energy acrobatics above the ground.”
— Zeman Duo: “A dynamic duo of entertainment, the husband and wife team, The Zeman Duo, made their mark as a roller skating and BMX act on NBC’s American’s Got Talent.”
Following the end of Street Fest on May 2, Silver Dollar City will begin ramping up for the next festival in its 2021 line-up, Bluegrass & BBQ, which begins May 14.
For park hours, ticket information, additional Tasting Passport details or to learn more about Street Fest visit silverdollarcity.com.
