So many Christmas Trees, so little time. Welcome back to another fun edition of Tim’s Christmas Tree Corner, where we feature one of the great Christmas Trees displayed right here in America’s Christmas Tree City.
For this edition I’m doing something a little bit different. For all of my past pieces I’ve featured a Christmas Tree that was sitting outside of a location in Branson. This time I’m taking you indoors to Pasghetti’s Italian Restaurant. I want to thank Owner Nolan Fogle for inviting me to come visit their Christmas Tree and grab some great shots.
The Christmas Tree at Pasghetti’s is 35 feet tall and sits right in the center of their dining area. You can get a great view of it from the ground floor, but the view from the second floor is just breathtaking. Not only is the tree huge, it’s been on display since nearly the middle of October.
Talk about Christmas commitment!
As always, I would encourage all of you to take a trip one evening to check out all the amazing Christmas displays set up through Branson.
If you have a suggestion on the Christmas Tree I should feature next, be sure to email me at tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com.
Pasghetti’s is located at 3129 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
Visit pasghettis.com.
