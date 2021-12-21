Welcome back to another fun edition of Tim’s Christmas Tree Corner. Can you believe it? Christmas is just a few short days away.
While the excitement of Christmas nearly being upon us is outstanding, it also means our time together in the Christmas Tree Corner is about to come to a close. Don’t be sad though. I have a special surprise for you planned for our Christmas Day paper.
For this edition I chose to showcase the fun Christmas Tree and all around Christmas display put together this year at Chick-fil-A. Not only am I a longtime fan of the restaurant for their Christian values and delicious food, but now I’m also a fan of their Christmas spirit.
It really is just beautiful. The combination of lights blend together perfectly. The Christmas Tree on the roof is a fun and matching addition. Not to mention, you can pretty much see the lights shining in the sky above the restaurant from anywhere in the downtown Branson area. It’s quite a beacon of Christmas joy.
The Chick-fil-A is located at 607 W Main Street in Branson.
Visit chick-fil-a.com/locations/mo/branson.
