The Southern Gospel Picnic, a fan favorite festival at Silver Dollar City, returns this month with dozens of musical performances and a variety of good ole fashioned southern cooking dining options.
Between Thursday, Aug. 26 to Monday, Sept. 6, guests of the 1880s theme park will have the chance to see back-to-back concerts featuring chart-topping and award winning gospel artists.
Each evening the park hosts Southern Gospel Nights at the Echo Hollow Amphitheater as a part of the festival. Seating for the concerts begins at 4 p.m., with the concerts starting each night at 6 p.m.
“We have 11 days and nights of our festival this year. We have pretty much any big name in southern gospel coming this year,” SDC Entertainment Supervisor Amanda Carson said. “Some of the highlights are Karen Peck & New River and we have The Isaacs. We’re opening the festival with The Martins on Thursday, the 26th down at Echo Hollow. We have Joseph Habedank, who’s a big favorite in the area along with the Triumphant Quartet.”
The 2021 Southern Gospel Nights Performances include:
Aug. 26—The Martins
Aug. 27—The Hoppers
Aug. 28—The Whisnants
Aug. 29—Booth Brothers
Aug. 31—
Triumphant Quartet
Sept. 1—Jeff & Sheri Easter
Sept. 2—Gold City
Sept. 3—The Guardians
Sept. 4—Karen Peck & New River
Sept. 5—The Isaacs
Sept. 6—Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
“The park winds down at 6 o’clock, as the park kind of closes and we start our big event for the night,” Carson said. “Guests will just come and sit and hang out and relax and calm down for the day and get to sing and worship with some of their favorite southern gospel artists. It’s a really awesome way to end a great day out at the park.”
During the festival there will also be multiple gospel groups and entertainers performing during the day throughout the park at various venues.
“This year we’ll have groups at the Gazebo Stage, The Playhouse Theatre and Red Gold Heritage Hall, so there’s a lot of stuff to watch during the day,” Carson said. “It’s just a good time. All the rides will be open so you can watch some rides, watch some shows and have a good time.”
The 2021 Southern Gospel Picnic performance lineup will feature:
Aug. 26
—11th Hour
—The Erwins
—The Martins
—Endless Highway
Aug. 27
—4 Calvary
—The Hyssongs
—The Hoppers
—The Inspirations
—Mark Trammell Quartet
Aug. 28
—4 Calvary
—Dixie Echoes
—Joseph Habedank
—Mylon Hayes Family
—The Whisnants
Aug. 29
—Mark Bishop
—Booth Brothers
—Dr. Dennis Swanberg
—New Horizons
Aug. 31
—Legacy Five
—The Littles
—The Lore Family
—Ozark Revival Quartet
—Triumphant Quartet
Sept. 1
—Brenda Denney
—Jeff & Sheri Easter
—The Lesters
—The Sound
—Tribute Quartet
Sept. 2
—The Ball Brothers
—The Goulds
—Gold City
—High Road
Sept. 3
—The Browders
—Folenius
—The Guardians
—Soul’d Out Quartet
Sept. 4
—Brian Free & Assurance
—Folenius
—Karen Peck & New River
—Lauren Talley
—Mark Mathes Family
Sept. 5
—Chronicle
—Down East Boys
—The Isaacs
—LeFevre Quartet
—Mark Mathes Family
Sept. 6
—Chronicle
—Riley Harrison Clark
—Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
—King James Boys
Aug. 26 through Sept. 6
—Spoken 4 Quartet
“All of the shows, including Echo Hollow, are included in the price of admission,” said Carson. “Once you get in the gate you can go and watch all of the shows you want.”
For the times and venues of each of the performances visit the park daily schedule at silverdollarcity.com.
When selecting which artists to invite to the festival, Carson said they do what they can to listen to their audience.
“We just try to get the artists we know our crowd loves. We try to bring back the favorites like The Isaacs and Jeff & Sheri Easter and Karen Peck & New River. But we also look at the charts and see who is up and coming and who’s making a big name in the southern gospel world and try to bring them out and introduce them to our crowd if they don’t already know them.”
After enjoying some of the live music entertainment, park guests are invited to take in some of the gourmet cuisine prepared specifically for this festival.
“In addition to our three stages of shows everyday, and then Echo Hollow at night, we also have a lot of really good food in the park. At Molly’s Mill we’ll have The House of Chicken and Fixin’s. We’ll have chicken and all the sides you can think that you’d ever want to go with that chicken,” Carson said. “We also have cinnamon bread in the park that you can get while you watch the shows, which is probably my favorite thing to do.”
The all-you-can-eat buffet menu at The House of Chicken and Fixin’s also includes items like chicken pot pie, baked chicken and rice casserole, tuscan green beans and potatoes, golden mac and cheese, zucchini and tomatoes, a variety of desserts and much more.
On the morning of Sunday, Aug. 29 and Sunday, Sept. 5, the Southern Gospel Picnic will be hosting two special Sunday worship services. The Aug. 29 will feature Dennis Swanberg, an encouraging speaker, comedian and humorist based out of Texas. Then the service on Sept. 5 will feature Mark Mathes of Crossway Baptist Church, located in Springfield, Missouri. Both worship services will take place inside the Red and Gold Heritage Hall.
When not taking in the multitude of gospel music and southern cooking options, SDC guests will have the chance to enjoy the park’s more than 40 rides and attractions as well as the more than 100 artisans demonstrating crafts throughout the park.
For additional information on the Southern Gospel Picnic or to view the complete schedule of performances visit silverdollarcity.com.
