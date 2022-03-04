The entire month of March, SIX is offering area appreciation tickets to area residents.
The special area appreciation rate is only $6, plus applicable taxes and fees. This promotion will be available now through Thursday, March 31.
Area appreciation is open to Missouri residents of Barry, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright counties. Arkansas residents can also receive this special rate if they live in Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Fulton, Izard, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Stone or Washington counties.
Ticket purchasers must show a valid photo ID for one of the above listed counties. Purchaser’s may also bring up to six guests or members of immediate family for the same ticket price.
SIX features the unique vocal talents of brothers Barry, Owen, Charles, Curtis, Jak and Lynn Knudsen.
“To this day, SIX continues to be all voices, zero instruments, all music,” SIX Marketing Director Suzanne Wonderley-Knudsen said. “They are a vocal band, requiring no instruments, because they are the instruments! Dubbed an ‘Orchestra of Human Voices,’ nothing SIX does will ever be stale or boring. There’s no rut big enough to hold them”
SIX began their 2022 Branson Show Season on Feb. 9, with a limited schedule. This month, SIX is performing 3 p.m. shows every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and 8 p.m. shows every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
SIX performers at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, which is located at 1600 West 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information or to reserve tickets call 417-339-3003 or visit thesixshow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.