The Branson Meadows Cinema 11 has made what was once old, new again with the unveiling of a series of artwork, which may be recognizable by longtime patrons of the movie complex.
As the calendar arrived at the one year anniversary of “The Great Reopening” of the Branson Meadows Cinema this month, employees were given the chance to unwrap four pieces of artwork featuring the familiar faces of Marilyn Monroe, Humphrey Bogart, James Dean and Clara Bow.
Longtime patrons of the theater will recognize those figures as the ones previously adorning the highest part of the wall in the lobby as part of a continuous classic film reel of teal and purple toned images. The images were removed as a part of renovation done to the cinema before reopening to the moviegoers after it had been closed for more than two years due to the pandemic.
As the images were looking a bit outdated at the time of the remodel and weren’t going to blend as well with the new color scheme for the movie theater, they were not going to remain a part of the new design.
“As we began remodeling in 2022, we were hesitant to get rid of the iconic vinyl wall art that Meadows had displayed from the start,” ITEC Attractions and Branson Meadows Cinema 11 President Tanya Bluto said. “We wanted to keep them, frame them and have a bit of old Meadows incorporated with new Meadows.”
The task of taking these old pieces and transforming them into something new was presented to local artist Olivia Stephens, who was selected to create mixed media art pieces with the vinyls to highlight the vintage Hollywood actors in new and lively presentations. By coincidence, luck or pure fate, Stephens was no stranger to the theater. Prior to its temporary, but ultimately lengthy closing in March 2020, she was an employee of the Branson Meadows Cinema.
“Olivia was recommended to us by another local artist, and her enthusiasm and passion for the project was immediately apparent,” ITEC Attractions and Branson Meadows Cinema 11 Advertising & Creative Director Becky Blair said.” Then to discover Olivia had spent hours gazing at these faces as a team member at Meadows? Done. We didn’t even consider any other artists, this was meant to be.”
The four pieces together, titled “Meadows Reimagined,” will be on permanent display at Branson Meadows Cinema 11. Blair shared the art will all be hung together in the lobby, over the entrance to the hallway that leads down to the theaters.
“They’re just perfect and even better than we imagined,” Bluto said. “Olivia’s art, her talent, her vision—it’s just amazing and everyone needs to see them in person.”
To view more of Stephens’ artistry, visit her page on Instagram @oaks.art. The Branson Meadows Cinema 11 is open seven days a week. For showtimes and to see what’s playing visit bransonmeadowscinema11.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.