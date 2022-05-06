More than two years after closing their doors, the Branson Meadows Cinemas has reopened once again just in time for one of the biggest films of the year.
The Branson Meadows Cinemas shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has remained closed since. Coinciding with the release of Marvel Studios Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the 11 theater cinema reopened on Friday, May 6.
Branson Meadows Cinemas General Manager Taven Willard said when guests reenter the cinema they’ll be seeing a completely different movie theater.
“We’ve spent a lot of time and still are spending time getting our lobby completely redone,” Willard said. “Everything’s been painted. We’ve got brand new floors everywhere. A lot of the theaters got new seats as well, so it’s been a big undertaking and it’s really looking good. We’re excited for people to get in and see it.”
The cinema is also debuting a couple of new features this weekend including a self-service, free refill soda counter.
“We’ve streamlined the process. Whenever you come up and get some snacks, we have one size soda and it’s free refills. You’ll go over there and pick out your own drink. Also the first 500 people to come in and buy a ticket on opening day, they’re going to get a special cup we’re giving away and get free soda refills for the whole year as long as they bring that cup into the movies.”
Since the announcement was first made that the Branson Meadows Cinemas would be reopening, Willard said the community enthusiasm has been great.
“People love the Branson Meadows. I’m super excited to get the team on opening day over here and let everyone back in. People are pulling up to us all day long while we’re working on the place asking when do we open. It’s super exciting to be able to provide that to the community.”
For their opening weekend, the Doctor Strange sequel will be joined at the Branson Meadows Cinemas by Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, The Northman, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Memory and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.
Though there will only be six movies to enjoy starting out, Willard shared they’ll continue to fill up the remaining empty screens as more new movies are released.
“We have 11 theaters. We normally run between nine and 11 movies,” Willard said. “It’s sort of in Hollywood’s court right now. There’s not a lot of movies coming out right now, but this summer I’m sure we’re going to fill up pretty quickly.”
The Branson Meadows Cinemas are a part of the ITEC Attractions company, which also includes the Branson IMAX, the Elite Cinema III, The Little Opry Theatre, McFarlain’s Family Restaurant, Florentina’s Ristorante Italiano and Heroes Tastes & Taps.
“Come on in,” Willard said. “We’ll see you at the movies.”
The Branson Meadows Cinema is located at 4740 Gretna Road in Branson. For additional information and showtimes visit bransonmeadowscinema11.com.
