Treasure Lake RV Resort will be welcoming some of the biggest names in bluegrass this weekend for their 3rd Annual Treasure Lake Bluegrass Music Festival.
On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Sept. 8, 9 and 10, the sounds of bluegrass music will be heard across the entire Treasure Lake property as nearly a dozen bluegrass groups take the stage to entertain audiences.
As they have with past festivals, Treasure Lake Activities Director Rhonda Hull said this year’s event will also feature a combination of regional and nationally known performers.
“As far as names people are going to know here locally, we’ve got Ms. Kari Garrison & Bluegrass Remedy, Casey & the Atta Boys. Missouri 65 is a group that Kari mentors,” Hull said. “They’re a young, upcoming bluegrass group. She’s been working with them and they’ve been getting a lot of gigs. They’ve been on Branson Country USA, so we’re excited to welcome them. Last year they did a couple songs as Kari gave up some of her space, but this year they have their own 45 minute set. So we’re excited about that. We’ve got Po’Anna, which is another relatively younger group. They’ve been together for a while and they’ve been out at Silver Dollar City.”
The festival will also feature some fan favorites and unique takes on bluegrass music.
“Spillwater Drive was here last year and they’re back by popular demand. The do some current songs and kind of put their twist on them and make them bluegrass, which is really kind of neat. We have Borderline Bluegrass, which the gentleman Jon Harden from Borderline Bluegrass is going to be our emcee for this festival,” Hull said. “The Baker Family are always favorites out here at Treasure Lake. They’re out at Silver Dollar City and they’re from a little tiny town in Missouri. We’re super excited, because they’ve kind of become Treasure Lake family. Route 3, they are phenomenal local folks. They’ve been out at Silver Dollar City, they’ve been on Branson Country USA show a lot and they just released their music to XM Radio, so we are super excited to partner with them.”
As for their headliners this year, Hull said they went after some of the biggest names in bluegrass.
“Our features this year are Williamson Branch. They’re a family group and have been around for quite some time. They are headliners out at Silver Dollar City along with Colin Ray & The Burnett Sisters. Colin Ray…married one of the Burnett Sisters and they are an all female group, so they partnered together and we’re super excited to welcome them. They do a lot of your traditional country and they have really tight good harmonies and great voices,” Hull said. “I don’t know how you can’t like these folks, our headliners for Friday and Saturday night are Little Roy & Lizzy and they absolutely bring the house down. They are not only amazing musicians, they are absolutely entertaining and there’s something for the whole family.”
The music festivities will run from 3 to 10 p.m. on Thursday and then from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Treasure Lake Assistant Activities Director Ashely Ammerman said festival attendees are welcome to come and go as they please, but they’ll have just about everything they’ll need onsite.
“We’ll have food trucks and vendors for them to get up and stretch their legs and walk around the festival grounds, so it’s not sitting for 12 hours. But if you are sitting there enjoying the music, you’re going to be toe tapping and singing right along with some of these groups that we have,” Ammerman said. “Little Roy & Lizzy are just absolute fan favorites. It’s for the whole family. I know last year at our event we had anywhere from my 4 year old son and 12 year old daughter looking around and they were laughing and having a great time all the way up to our senior adults here at Treasure Lake. I don’t think anybody left there without smiling and enjoying, not only the music and the talent they have, but the comedy and the cohesiveness the two of them bring together with the group.”
Additionally, the festival vendors will range between handmade crafts to kitchen supplies and everything in between.
“We have vendors from crafters who make everything from designing all the way through to the finalized product, we have a lot of direct sales coming so you’ve got your scentsy, our Tupperware and the things you’re used to seeing when you go to fairs and events, all the way to information booths,” Hull said. “Of course Treasure Lake will have a booth set up that will offer people information about the park or want a tour or to set up a time to do that. The vendors, we challenge them to have something at their booth whether it be a raffle or something interactive. We’ll just have a really good time.”
Treasure Lake will also be offering free shuttle services to folks as they arrive and leave the festival.
“Our board of directors are volunteering to shuttle people from getting out of their car all the way to the festival event. One of our big sponsors, which is Clear Creek Golf Cart and Utilities, they are sponsoring and loaning us a lot of the golf carts that will be used to shuttle people, so you can check them out,” Hull said. “They have a drawing and raffle, where you can win a golf cart that 100% of the proceeds go to a veterans group.”
After starting this event in the pandemic and continuing to evolve this event, Ammerman shared the reaction from attendees continues to be positive and supportive.
“Starting this in 2020 was not ideal. Really from our first year, we’ve had a great response and support in attendance and it has grown each year. We’re very excited about that. One thing that’s been fantastic this year,” Ammerman said. “We have groups reaching out to us and wanting to be a part of the festival, which is awesome. Folks asking us, ‘Well, what are the dates for next year’ already. That’s a really good feeling and we’re really excited about that and just hope that this is something that continues to grow year after year.”
Folks making plans to attend this year’s festivities, now have three ways to reserve their tickets for the event.
“They’re welcome to call myself or Ashley. They can also go on our website tlresort.com and they’ll click on the bluegrass graphic on there and they’ll be able to order their tickets from that, or they’re welcome to call us at 417- 331-2822 or 417-699-0839. We have three-day passes,” Hull said. “For local folks, if they’re working and get all those days off, they can get a daily pass. They can do that online or by calling us or they can also show up and purchase it at the gate, whichever is easiest for them. We will have tents up, so people can get out from under the heat and into the tents and have the shade. Just bring your lawn chairs and get ready to laugh, clap, smile, meet your neighbors and just have a pickin’ and grinnin’ good time.”
While Treasure Lake RV Resort is a membership owned gated RV Park, the Bluegrass Music Festival is open to the public, regardless of whether or not they’re a member of the resort. A three-day pass to the festival is $50.
Treasure Lake RV Resort is located at 1 Treasure Lake Drive in Branson.
For the full performance schedule visit tlresort.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.