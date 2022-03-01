On Saturday, Feb. 26, a theatre full of folks got a sneak peek at what the 2022 Branson Show Season would bring at the 28th Annual Hot Winter Fun Big Show.
Featured in this year’s show at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre were: Legends of Country’s Kenny Chesney, Legends in Concert’s The Blues Brothers, The Best of Motown and More, The Outlaw Eagles, Georgina Holiday, Credence Clearwater Revue, The Golden Sounds of the Platters, Jerry Presley’s Elvis Live, The Hughes Music Show’s Lucy Hughes, Downtown Motown, New South, Re-Vibe, SIX, Steve Sanders, Stevie Lee Woods and the Nashville Roadhouse Live Band, and Shoji Tabuchi.
The Hughes Brothers Christmas Show also performed a special segment from their Christmas show to help remind audiences to come back to Branson for Ozark Mountain Christmas, which runs Nov. 1, 2022 through Jan. 7, 2023.
The 2022 Hot Winter Fun Big Show also welcomed back Joshua Clark as emcee. Clark is the morning show host of The Up Side on 106.3 FM Legends KRZK in Branson.
The Hot Winter Fun Big Show has been taking place in Branson since 1994. The annual production is sponsored by the Branson Show League. The funds raised for the ticket sales for this annual production, which is sponsored by the Branson Show League, are used to market Branson’s year-round offerings to places outside of Branson.
To learn more about the Branson Show League, visit showsinbranson.com.
