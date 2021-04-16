The Outlaw Eagles show at the Branson Star Theater is hosting an area appreciation night on Monday, April 19.
To thank the community for their support, tickets to the 8 p.m. The Outlaw Eagles show on Monday will be just $15 per person.
“The Outlaw Eagles is a show like no other, with songs not only from the Eagles, but by Linda Ronstadt and Jackson Browne,” said a press release. “These were the beginning years of the Eagles and at this show we pay tribute to all of those that helped the Eagles become The Eagles. Our show is a take off of Glen Freys idea of a cowboy concept show, with some rocking songs from the bands early and best years.”
The Outlaw Eagles show features the talents of Larry Holliday, Georgina Holliday, Kenny Christensen, Doug Clifford, Steve Leach and Aaron Napier.
“We are back this year and wanted to offer a one time area appreciation rate as a thank you to our fans and a way to celebrate a great new year at the Branson Star Theater,” said the release.
For additional information on the show including showtimes or to reserve tickets visit bransonstartheater.com.
