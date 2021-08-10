The Branson Famous Theatre is hosting a benefit show on Wednesday, Aug. 11, for the family of Branson Musician Randy McConnell.
On Sunday, July 18, McConnell died due to COVID-19 complications. McConnell leaves behind his wife, Kristy, and an 18-year-old daughter, Irielle.
McConnell was a longtime Branson entertainer and performed in a number of shows over the years including The Shoji Tabuchi Show, Buck Trent, Mel Tillis, Pierce Arrow and Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers.
The benefit show begins at 2 p.m. and will feature performances by Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers, Doug Gabriel, Reza, Clay Cooper, Pierce Arrow, New South, Jamie Haage, Rick McEwen, Kari Garrison, The Melody Hart Family Show, Pure Heart and many more.
“Come join us and many of our Branson friends for this great event,” said a release from Branson Famous Baldknobbers. “This will be an amazing show for a great cause.”
The event will also include a silent auction as well as other activities. For tickets, a $20 donation or more per person is recommended, however all donations will be accepted. Cash and credit card donations will be accepted and tickets will be general admission.
For additional information or to reserve tickets call 417-231-4999. The Branson Famous Theatre is located at 645 State Highway 165 in Branson.
