This past week The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts hosted the first of their many upcoming special productions, which was recorded in front of a live audience for television.
On Wednesday and Thursday, June 8 and 9, The Mansion Entertainment Group welcomed audiences to their free presentation of An Ozark Mountain Symphony: A Musical Celebration. Filming of the performances took place each night and will be used to compile a television special, which will be syndicated nationwide and eventually around the world.
The featured performances each evening featured the talents of the Award-Winning star of the Billy Joel Musical “Movin’ Out” Michael Cavanaugh, the cast of “The Simon and Garfunkel Story” from London, Star of Disney’s Broadway Musical “Mary Poppins” Steffanie Leigh, Country Music Legend Jimmy Fortune, Acclaimed Disney Violinist Rob Kerr and Classic Gospel Music Group The Wilhites. All of the performers were joined on stage by The Springfield Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Award-Winning Musical Director Jerry Williams.
In an interview earlier this month, The Mansion Entertainment Group CEO Larry Wilhite said audiences were a part of something special and he hopes they take pride in that fact.
“I don’t say this lightly, we say this internally here, but it’s a historic moment. This here is where our family, the people who live here can come and share this like a giant celebration,” Wilhite said. “We’re sharing with the world that we are so much more than what you think and what’s coming out of the Ozarks is magical, wonderful and something you probably never thought of before. But when they leave the theater there’s one thing we hope, we hope that people leave here with hope and they leave elated. They leave here with a good spirit in their heart and a smile on their face. That’s what we’re hoping for, because the world needs some joy.”
While the stage special will eventually be aired globally, Wilhite said they’ll be sharing it with folks locally before anyone else.
“There will be a world premiere right here in the Ozarks through Ozarks Public Television this fall. There’s going to be more details. We’re going to be a major special, but we’re going to premiere it, no one will see it outside of this area until it happens here this fall,” Wilhite said. “Then come the first of the year and on, then it will be seen in various markets all over the United States. We’re very excited about that. Then outside the country, there will be various countries where it will be infiltrating as well.”
The Mansion Entertainment Group, which encompasses The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts, Mansion Studios, Mansion Animation and Mansion Sound, was announced at the beginning of this year. An Ozark Mountain Symphony: A Musical Celebration is reportedly the first of many creations in the works for The Mansion Entertainment Group.
For additional information visit themansiontheatre.com.
