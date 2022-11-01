This weekend, the Branson Titanic Museum Attraction will be welcoming a special guest aboard.
On Saturday, Nov. 5, Helen Benziger, the great granddaughter of Margaret Brown, will be visiting the museum for a book signing.
Benziger’s great grandmother was famously known as “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” who was one of the survivors of the RMS Titanic when it sank in 1912.
Benziger will be signing copies of Kristin Iverson’s book, “Molly Brown: Unraveling the Myth,” which is the only authorized novel about her great grandmother. The book signing will take place in the museum’s music gallery from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The synopsis for Iverson’s book reads: “When Margaret Tobin Brown arrived in New York City shortly after her perilous night in Titanic’s Lifeboat Six, a legend was born. Through magazines, books, a Broadway musical, and a Hollywood movie, she became The Unsinkable Molly Brown but in the process her life story was distorted beyond recognition. Even her name was changed--she was never known as Molly during her lifetime. Kristen Iversen’s ‘Molly Brown: Unraveling the Myth’ is the first full-length biography of this American icon, and the story it tells is of a passionate and outspoken crusader for the rights of women, children, mine workers, and others struggling for their voice in the early twentieth century. In the end, the real ‘Molly’ Brown was far more fascinating than her myth, and Kristen Iversen has captured her in all her brilliance.”
Currently, the Branson attraction is also celebrating the 25th Anniversary of James Cameron’s film “Titanic.” Now through Jan. 7, the museum will have costumes and props from the movie on display. In the film, Margaret Brown was portrayed by Academy Award Winning Actress Kathy Bates.
The Branson Titanic Museum Attraction is located at 3235 76 Country Blvd and Highway 165 in Branson.
For operating hours, ticket reservations and additional information call 417-334-9500 or visit titanicbranson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.