This Easter, Kings Chapel Branson is offering audiences the chance to witness the story of Jesus like they’ve never seen it before with the Branson debut of their production Indestructible Life at Music City Centre.
Starting with a 7:30 p.m. performance on Friday, April 15, Kings Chapel Branson Pastor and Music City Centre Director Chris Davis shared their musical production follows the story of Jesus and his ministry starting with his baptism and up through his death and resurrection.
“There’s about 40 performers on stage of all ages doing Broadway style dancing, singing and it’s an all original show and all original music,” Davis said. “It really does it in an usual way though. We say it’s the story of Easter and the story of Jesus like you’ve never seen and it really is.”
Davis added they’ve also incorporated a lot of modern music styles into the production.
“For instance, when Jesus calls the disciples at the dock at the Sea of Galilee, but it’s really more like a dock for us and they do a whole big stomp scene—if people are familiar with what a stomp is—with Jesus and the disciples,” David said. “There’s reggae in it, there’s rock, there’s big moving ballads, so it incorporates a lot of modern music into the show.”
While the cast of the musical has only been rehearsing since February, the story itself was created more than two decades ago.
“This show, we wrote the majority of it about 20 years ago with a team. I was the lead writer, but there was a group of people a part of my ministry in Hawaii and we wrote this. It has kind of morphed over the years,” Davis said. “It’s been performed literally over those 20 years in different locations.”
For the show Branson debut, Davis said they decided to make some upgrades to the production, specifically on the music side of things.
“This year what we did is updated it, wrote new music for some areas of it and then all new produced music through our friends in Nashville, so if has all new musical tracks to it and we have a live band that’s been playing along on it, which is new for us as far as a musical goes,” Davis said. “I just think this is a very powerful program. I think people will be super entertained by it, but really also moved by the music and the message.”
Since Kings Chapel arrived in town, Davis has slowly been introducing more and more of their productions to Music City Centre. Davis shared why he felt now was a good time to bring Indestructible Life to the Branson stage.
“I’ve written about 10 shows over the years. We’ve done Birthday of a King quite a bit. We spent a lot of time on that last year. The year before that we did a show called Jesus: The Experience. We just felt like it was time to move on to a different one,” Davis said. “It’s very unique. I would say it’s very unusual. It’s not like watching Jesus Christ Superstar or Godspell or something that’s so super modern, but it does mix the modern with the biblical. We just wanted to try it and see. We just felt it was time to do it.”
Additionally, all four performances of Indestructible Life are free and open to the public.
“It’s Easter weekend and we just want to be a blessing to people and anyone can come that wants can come,” Davis said. “We’re only doing this right now this weekend at Easter. We’re not planning on doing it in the summer or anything like that. We’re just giving it a try this Easter weekend.”
Showtimes for the musical are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 17. Music City Centre is located at 1839 W 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
While tickets for this production are free, Davis does encourage show goers to make reservations in advance by visiting mucitycentre.com or calling 417-460-5200.
Next up for the Music City Centre, the King’s Academy of Performing Arts are hosting performances of Singing in the Rain on Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7.
