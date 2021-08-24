Believe it or not, an entire year has already come and gone since I became the entertainment editor for the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
I truly feel like I’ve had the chance to accomplish a lot in the last 12 months. Given the fact that most of the last year I’ve had to try to balance other roles here at the newspaper, I’d say my first year has gone pretty well. When I first took over this role from Branson entertainment writer staple Joshua Clark, it definitely took a moment for me to get my footing, but eventually I found some solid ground to stand on.
From August of last year to now, I’ve had the chance to take in some amazing shows, tour some glorious theaters and enjoy some thrilling attractions and then write about all of them. I’ve really strived to spread myself out across Branson, and the surrounding community, to find entertainment content worthy of publishing in my little section here in the back of the newspaper. I hope, for all of you reading this and all of the shows, theaters and attractions I’ve featured do feel I have done just that.
Since my first reporting job in 2013 I have always ended all of my interviews the same way. I say, ‘If you need anything or ever have something to share don’t hesitate to reach out.’ I do this for two reasons. One, I really want them to know that I am here for them when they need me and am willing to do whatever I can to be of service.
Secondly, I have a lot of ground to cover. I do my best to stay on top of everything and, while it’s rare, I do miss out on the occasional thing. This is why I never want anyone to hesitate when they’re thinking about reaching out to me.
If you have a show, an attraction, a restaurant, a business or just an interesting story you think would make a good feature in my entertainment section, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me. I would love to hear from you.
I’ve got an amazing group of people in the Branson entertainment business who have been wonderful when it comes to letting me know about things. I really do appreciate it. Sometimes there is such an influx of content I have to beg for an extra page to put stuff on.
For those of you whom I’ve yet to have the pleasure of meeting, don’t hesitate to make the first move and seek me out. I’ve been doing my best to get around to everyone, but Branson’s a big place and only one man.
Big or small, it’s important to me. Send me an email at tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com. Let’s connect and see what I can do to be of service to you.
