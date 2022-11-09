Veterans and their families filled the seats of the Clay Cooper Theatre for most of the day on Monday, Nov. 7, to enjoy the 2022 Clay Cooper Veterans Tribute Show.
The entertainment line-up began at 10 a.m. with a performance by 1950’s show Hot Rods & High Heels. Following lunch at the theatre, this year’s tribute show began at 1:30 p.m. and was emceed by Clay Cooper himself.
As a part of the performance line-up, audiences were treated to the talents of #1 Hits of the 60s, Doug Gabriel, Comedian Jarrett Dougherty, Melody Hart & Family, Clay Cooper’s Country Express and many more.
The show also featured an opening performance by the West Plains High School Zizzer Pride Band, traveling from West Plains, Missouri to perform in the show. Following their set, Cooper took to the stage to present the band’s teachers with a thank you plaque for the group’s patriotic participation in the show from Branson On Stage Live!.
The Monday show is just one of many veterans productions that took place during the 2022 Branson Veterans Homecoming Week, which ran from Saturday, Nov. 5, to Friday, Nov. 11.
