‘90s kids rejoice!
The Hill Family Slime Factory in Branson is giving adults who grew up admiring Nickelodeon’s fun green slime the special opportunity to fulfill their childhood dreams of being slimed themselves.
Less than six months after opening the doors to their new Branson attraction, the Hill’s have already debuted the next phase of the slime factory. They call it: The Slime-inator.
“The Slime-inator is definitely a labor of love. Up to three people can get slimed. It definitely holds a lot of nostalgia,” Co-Owner Chasen Hill said. “Kids seem to immediately fall in love with it, but it’s definitely a lot of the adults that their eyes light up when they realize what it is. Our board up there actually has more adults than kids on it. Anybody that grew up watching any shows where anyone gets slimed has that nostalgia to get slimed.”
At the Hill Family Slime Factory, patrons can make their own slime from scratch. After selecting what color of slime they want, guests will mix their ingredients together, include some toppings of their choice and then place it in a souvenir bucket to take home.
Since the unveiling of the Slime-inator, Co-Owner Kayla Hill shared the reactions have been extremely positive.
“It’s that nostalgia for you. Everybody’s loved it so far,” Kayla said. “We had a lot of people asking for it, even before they even knew we were going to be building something. They thought that something like that would be cool and awesome.”
Chasen added, the idea to give folks the opportunity to get slimed has been on their minds since they first opened.
“We knew we wanted to add it and we knew it would be like a second wave or a second phase thing,” Chasen said. “Working with slime in general, slime is so pop-culture in itself that it just seemed natural to have it. Kids can sit down and make slime or anybody of all ages can sit down and make slime. Now, what else goes with slime better than actually getting slimed. Especially with our theming of slime factory, it definitely fits the theme and everything, so we’re pretty happy with it.”
The creation of the Slime-inator took approximately three months to complete and was completely custom built by Chasen himself.
“He’s very detail oriented, so he wanted to make sure it was just perfect. He built this entirely on his own. Just him,” Kayla said. “So far we’ve just had sort of a soft launch, but we’re going to go full launch this fall and get the word out there. We’re excited about it.”
Those getting slimed are provided with a hooded rain jacket, safety glasses and rubber booties to slip over their socks. During a walk-through of the newly built attraction, Chasen explained how the process works.
“We actually have three buckets that are positioned above a drop floor that allows the slime to pass through and then go back into the system, but basically we’re able to fill each bucket individually or all three of them. If a party of three wants to get slimed at the same time they can,” Chasen said. “I turn on the pump system and I fill up the bucket and it drops approximately around five gallons per person. So if there’s three people, it’s 15 gallons, which is a crazy amount. Five gallons of slime coming at you out of a three inch value is crazy, so there’s a lot of pressure behind it. Just enough to make it exciting and it looks really cool too.”
As for the slime being used in the Slime-inator and the slime patrons can make themselves onsite, Chasen confirmed they are two separate slime experiences.
“It is its own recipe. We needed a different consistency in order for it to be able to drop on you right. The slime that we make and the kids make here. It’s thicker. It has more body to it,” Chasen said. “This needed to be thinner. They’re both slime, but two entirely different experiences.”
Due to the variation in people who want to either make slime, get slimed, Chasen said they are currently not offering a combined price for both.
“What we’ve noticed is the Slime-inator itself seems to be a different demographic,” Chasen said. “A lot of times we’ll get a family and the kids will make slime, but mom or dad will want to get slimed.”
Kayla echoed Chasen’s thoughts and added what makes the experiences different.
“It’s kind of two different attractions. The creating slime is more of an activity,” Kayla said. “You can either hang out or get involved. That’s up to you. Then there’s the get slimed, which is more of an attraction, so we have two different things.”
The Hill Family Slime Factory opened their doors on Friday, April 1. They’re located at 2005 W. 76 Country Boulevard, Suite 205 in Branson.
The attraction will be offering both local and military discounts and be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For additional information visit the ‘Hill Family Slime Factory’ page on Facebook or call 417-593-9187.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.