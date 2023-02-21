Some of country music’s biggest names are coming to Stone County this summer as the Black Oak Amp announces the first four dates for their 2023 Summer Concert Series.
Starting on Friday, May 12, Lampe, Missouri will play host to Clay Walker, Lonestar and Neal McCoy for their Throwback Throwdown concert. A short two weeks later will see the return of arena rock band Hairball on Friday, May 26. Hairball will be joined on stage that evening by special guests and local artists MoArk Mojo.
Jumping into June, BOA will switch back into country mode as it welcomes country music artist Travis Tritt on Saturday, June 3 and Chris Janson on Friday, June 30.
The May 12 concert will begin at 7 p.m., but the rest of the announced concerts will start at 7:30 p.m. The venue offers both general admission and VIP ticket packages. VIP ticket holders are granted early and private entrance, private full cash bar, private VIP bathrooms, a free buffet, a private VIP covered pavilion with game area pre and post-concert and VIP parking.
The BOA made its official return in 2021 with a handful of concerts. For the 2022 show season, they amped things up with nearly a dozen concert events. Last year, the venue hosted talents such as Jon Pardi, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Sawyer Brown, Jeff Dunham, T.I., Casey Donahew and many more.
Tickets for all four currently announced concerts are on sale now. The Black Oak Amp is located at 1728 State Highway H in Lampe. For additional information email boxoffice@theamp.live or visit blackoakamp.com.
