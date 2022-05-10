A new touring musical is making their Branson debut this week.
Opening on Thursday, May 12, Arise Collective Theatre will present their first of 10 performances of Pilgrim: The Musical at the Freedom Encounter Theater in Branson.
Pilgrim is the musical retelling of the classic book “The Pilgrim’s Progress” by John Bunyan. Audiences are invited to follow Christian on his journey from the City of Destruction to the Celestial City, encountering life’s trials along the way with the King always by his side. The physical world and the spiritual world collide on the stage through music and dance as this captivating show draws audiences to think about the deeper questions of life.
Arise Collective Theatre was founded in 2019 by Rich, Mindi, and Grace Garnaat.
“I grew up in musical theatre. My wife and I actually have eight children and my children have grown up in musical theatre as well. One of the things we recognize in the theatre world is there are a number of opportunities for theatre, but there weren’t very many opportunities for theatre that we were excited about our family being involved in,” Rich Garnaat said. “What we did as my oldest daughter graduated high school and her talent and where do we go with that, we decided with my daughter to actually start a new non-profit organization, but we call it a ministry, called Arise Collective.”
Garnaat explained why they selected Pilgrim as one of their first main shows.
“What we are passionate about at Arise Collective Theater is presenting family friendly musical theatre with excellence that brings themes of redemption and hope to this world,” Garnaat said. “We’ve got a situation in our culture right now where things can feel so dark and fear driven and we believe in the power of story and using that medium, especially live musical theatre to bring stories of hope and redemption to this world. That’s our heart.
“It is a two and a half hour, with an intermission, Broadway style musical. It is a whole thing…not that we’re trying to compete with Broadway, but that’s the level of excellence we aim for.”
Since it’s creation, Arise Collective Theatre has been touring across the U.S. The decision to bring the show to Branson was the result of a discussion the Garnaat’s had with Freedom Encounter Theater Owner Darren Myers following a performance in Colorado last year.
“He was really moved by it, excited about it and the themes of hope and redemption. Of course he is all about freedom. The story of ‘Pilgrim’s Progress’ was written 400 years ago by a man who was in prison during the time of tyranny, so this concept of freedom and hope and redemption fit in really well with their theatre and their vision,” Garnaat said. “He struck up a conversation with us and asked ‘What would it look like for you to stop in Branson on tour next year?’ Which is now this year. We’re on tour this year again in Colorado, Branson, we’ll be going back to Pennsylvania and New York as well as Michigan all this year.”
Garnaat added they are quite excited to bring their touring musical to Branson.
“There’s a lot of family friendly entertainment, there’s a lot of things Branson has to offer, but one of the things we feel very called to is providing excellence in musical theatre that has themes of hope and redemption and being able to offer it for free to the public,” Garnaat said. “Those with large families, those even in the homeless community, and anyone can come and see this musical. It’s accessible to anyone. That’s been a big part of what our donors have been excited to support as a non-profit. Making this accessible to everyone and having an impact on this world.”
As a non-profit organization, Arise depends on donations to continue their ministry. However, Garnaat said they prefer to rely on faith even more.
“A number of our team, half of our team probably does this fully voluntarily. We have about seven people now that are hired full time as staff. We have others that support themselves with work outside of the theatre organization,” Garnaat said. “We have some donors that are excited about what we do as we tour. We also have people who as they come to the show, they’re moved to donate and give, but we do not push it. We don’t pass a plate, we don’t highlight or do a big ask from the stage from donations. People have an opportunity to donate if they want to, but it is not a sort of twist your arm sort of thing at all. We want this to be an experience where people can come in and truly have themes of hope and redemption and not have any sort of alternative agenda behind it.”
The cast and crew of Pilgrim consists of about a team of 50 people, but with their families along for the tour, they have approximately 70 people joining them on the road.
“We have about 30 people on the stage performing. We have another eight in our live orchestra as we tour with a live performing orchestra,” Garnaat said. “We have another 10 people that are lights and sound and we have a big LED screen that we need to operate, and technical and hair and makeup and costumes. The production team is probably about 50 or so people and then we have a number of volunteers that come with us, even locally just to help with ushering and box office management.”
Garnaat shared they are aware Branson is a tourist town and while they believe they’ll have some out-of-towners in the audience, they really want locals to come out and enjoy the show.
“Our main goal and our main heart is to serve the community of Branson and the surrounding areas. Branson, we believe—and this is just our perception—there’s so many tourists that come in and out over and over and over again and that’s what makes Branson look like it’s alive,” Garnaat said. “It’s the community of Branson that supports all of those tourists coming in and out. If we can provide something for the community of Branson to just sit back and be served as they are constantly pouring out and serving everyone else.”
Showtimes for Pilgrim are at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12; Friday, May 13; Sat. May 14; Wednesday, May 18; Saturday, May 21; Thursday, May 26 and Friday May 27; and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 15; Friday, May 20 and Sunday, May 22.
Tickets are free, but advanced ticket reservations are required. The Freedom Encounter Theater is located at 3220 Falls Parkway in Branson.
For additional information or to reserve tickets visit arisecollectivetheatre.com.
