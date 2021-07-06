Silver Dollar City has once again been named one of the Best Amusement Parks in America.
Following a nationwide poll, SDC took the No. 2 slot in the 2021 Best Amusement Park in American by USA Today 10Best Readers’s Choice Awards. This recognition marks a four-year streak for the 1880s theme park ranking in the Top 5, which started in 2018.
At the end of May, the park learned they had once again been nominated to be in the running for the Best Amusement Park. A national panel of amusement and theme park experts partnered with USA Today 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees.
The top 10 winners were then determined by popular vote. Fans and guests of the attraction had approximately a month to go online to cast their daily vote for SDC to win.
“This honor highlights the world-class offerings of Silver Dollar City,” Silver Dollar City Attractions President Brad Thomas said in a press release. “We sincerely thank all who voted.”
Now through July 25, SDC guests will be able to experience the park’s Star-Spangled Summer festival. As part of this festival, folks will have the chance to see the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters as they premiere their all-new show, which was created exclusively for SDC. The Harlem Globetrotters Skills Showcase will feature the basketball stars as they use their super skills and new tricks to entertain audiences of all ages through Aug. 8.
From July 24 to Aug. 8, SDC is offering its annual Moonlight Madness, which gives park guests the chance to ride all day and into the night with extended ride times on more than 40 rides and attractions.
During Moonlight Madness, concerts will be held in Echo Hollow Amphitheater each night and will include a fireworks finale. The line-up of amphitheater concerts kick-off with Christian music artist Chris Tomlin at 8 p.m. on July 24.
Alongside SDC ranking as No. 2, Knott’s Berry Farm came in at No. 10, Magic Kingdom Orlando was No. 9, Hershey Park was No. 8, Cedar Point Ohio was named No. 7, Busch Gardens Tampa came in at No. 6, Dollywood is No. 5, Busch Gardens Williamsburg was named No. 4, Kings Island came in as No. 3 and SeaWorld Orlando was ranked as No. 1.
To view the complete USA Today’s Top 10 Best Amusement Parks rankings visit 10best.com. For additional information visit silverdollarcity.com.
