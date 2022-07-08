Fritz’s Adventure is reinvesting back into the Branson community with the purchase of more than $30,000 of gift cards to area restaurants and eateries.
Fritz’s Supports Local was launched earlier this year. Fritz’s Adventure Chief Marketing Officer John Vaughn shared this initiative was created to give back to the community following the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to be able to support local restaurants and eateries. With the pandemic, that industry, like many, has been hit really hard. So we said, ‘What can we do that offers value to local restaurants and eateries, while also offering value to our guests? Allowing us to create surprise and delight moments for our guests,’” Vaughn said. “We got together and said, ‘Let’s do Fritz’s Supports Local. Throughout the year from early spring break through the end of the year, let’s purchase $30,000 of gift cards to these local restaurants and eateries, distribute them to our guests randomly throughout the year.’”
With the purchase of these gift cards, Vaughn explained how by giving out free gift cards to their guests they’re creating even more opportunities for area restaurants and eateries.
“Our guests enjoy it because they get free value. They get to go to Gettin’ Basted or they get to go to Parlor Doughnuts or to Hurt’s Donuts or Fuddruckers and there’s lots more partners that we work with. So they get sort of a meal on us if you will. The restaurant appreciates it, because not only do we buy the gift cards at full value from the restaurant, but they also get the benefit of the individual bringing his or her family,” Vaughn said. “Most often you’ve got mom and dad and then a couple of kids, so we’re taking care of one meal for the family and then they’ll purchase additional meals from the restaurant. I feel like it’s a win for everybody. It’s certainly a win for the local restaurants, it’s a win for our guests and because we’re able to take care of our guests and support our community, it’s a win for us as well.”
Additional Branson eateries who have partnered with Fritz’s for this promotion include: Table Rock Coffee Roasters, Scooter’s Sports Grill, Mr. G’s Chicago Pizza & Pub, Sugar Leaf Bakery, Expresso Branson, Big D’s BBQ, Local Flavor, Danna’s BBQ, Rocco’s New York Style Pizza and Pickin’ Porch Grill.
“I was very surprised that another company would do that for a local business,” Hugo Buentello with Sweet Susie’s Frozen Treats said. “We believe it’s going to open doors for everybody. Branson is a small community and we should all be working together to make people happy and make them have a wonderful experience in Branson.
As far as guests receiving a gift card during their next visit to Fritz’s Adventure, Vaughn shared it’s totally random.
“We want to create surprise and delight moments. We do promote that we do this, but obviously we can’t take care of every single guest,” Vaughn said. “Depending on the day you come, we may give away 50 gift cards, we may give away 100 gift cards. It’s truly a random distribution of gift cards. The reception has been very good.”
Since the launch of this initiative, Vaughn shared what excites them the most is knowing the gift cards they’re giving out are being used.
“Earlier this year we gave away 500 Hurt’s Donuts gift cards and in essence it was truly a free donut. So we would give it to a family, so they would get one free donut. Then obviously purchase a few extra donuts for the rest of the family. At last report, Hurt’s had received over 410 gift cards back out of the 500. So we know the guests are enjoying it and taking full advantage of it.”
“Fritz’s Supports Local has been awesome for us. We have seen a lot of folks that we probably would have not normally seen,” Hurts Donuts Owner Shanna Dorlan said. “It’s really fun to get them in here and they talk about Fritz’s Adventure and we get to talk about our donuts. The experience is just awesome.”
Guests of Fritz’s Adventure who received a gift card during the visit are encouraged to take a picture at the attraction with their gift card and post the photo to Facebook or Instagram using the hashtags #FritzsSupportsLocal and #FritzsAdventure for their chance to be one of the 20 selected this year to win an additional $25 gift card from Andy’s Frozen Custard.
“We were excited Fritz’s wanted to partner with us and expose their clients, who already love Branson, to another new place here in town that is just going to help them love Branson even more,” Angie Woods with Parlor Doughnuts said.
Though Fritz’s Adventure already offers more than 80,000 square feet of adventurous fun for families of all ages, Vaughn said they are consistently striving to do more.
“There’s that old saying, ‘Do for one, what you wish you could do for everyone.’ We’re trying to impact as many of those local restaurants as we can. We want to be generous in a world that doesn’t seem to have as much kindness as it used to and doesn’t seem to have as much generosity as it used to,” Vaughn said. “We’d like to be able to encourage and inspire our guests, local restaurants, their guests and others that hear about this promotion to continue to exhibit kindness, to continue to exhibit generosity, because there are still lots of good people in this world and there’s still a lot of good business owners out there. We sort of want to highlight those people and encourage people to shop at those locations and to be able to give back whatever way they see fit as well.”
Inside Fritz’s Adventure, guests will find ziplining, underground tunnels, an airworthy airplane, a massive water tower, extreme slides, climbing walls, warped walls, shipping containers, a laser maze and much more.
Fritz’s Adventure is located at 1425 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. The attraction is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Hours are subject to change on select days.
For additional information on the Branson attraction or to make ticket reservations visit fritzsadventure.com.
