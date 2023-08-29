A nationally touring vocalist and speaker who made her debut at Silver Dollar City last summer is returning to the theme park this weekend as part of the annual Southern Gospel Picnic.
After an enjoyable experience performing for a single day in 2022, Sherry Anne will be back inside the Riverfront Playhouse Theatre on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1 and 2, for a total of four 30 minute shows each day. The gospel recording artists will be performing at 11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.
Born with a bilateral hearing and speech impairment, Sherry Anne will be taking to the stage to share her life story and sing some of the songs that inspired her along the way.
“I definitely had a lot to overcome as a little toddler who was 5 years old and no one knew she was hearing impaired. Basically I was failing out of kindergarten until the school nurse discovered there was hearing loss.,” Sherry Anne. “With that came my first hearing aid and my grades began to improve. After that they said, ‘We’ll let’s see what she can do with two hearing aids,” and I got a second hearing aid and my grades just catapulted. From there they gave me speech therapy and that definitely helped me for the next seven years to refine my speaking and learn to pronounce sounds that I can’t even hear. I mostly hear the vowels and don’t really hear the consonants, so it took seven years of speech therapy to develop that.”
For each of her presentations at the 1880s-era theme park, Sherry Anne explained what her audiences can expect.
“Up to this point I’ve released eight different albums, so I’ll be sharing a nice collection from those albums. What’s nice about the music that I share is it has a little bit of everything, from Christmas music to country music to classic hymns and children’s songs to even southern gospel, a little bit of black gospel; what we call our spirituals. I do some of those and it’s a nice collection of all varying styles of music that have shaped my life. I grew up listening to all different kinds of music. I had two parents that were ballroom dance teachers, so I was exposed to a lot of different styles of music and that shaped a lot of the styles that I like and I present in the gospel format.”
She’ll also be visiting with folks about her upcoming ninth CD project, which is due out this fall and is a collection of her favorite and classic hymns.
Though Sherry Anne has performed at places such as Dollywood and at numerous festivities, she shared she had been looking forward to coming to SDC ahead of her initial visit last year.
“When I got there, I was taken back by the beauty, the cleanliness, the friendliness, an incredible family centered place to go and the food. You could just smell the food everywhere, so you had a wonderful selection of culinary delights and so that was amazing,” Sherry Anne said. “Of course all the different parts where they have music playing. I did not get to explore the rides at all, because I was performing, but I do hope to get to look at that a little bit this year being I’ll be there for two days.”
While at the park last year, Sherry Anne said she found her way into the Wilderness Church.
“First of all I love all kinds of churches, but I love little churches and I love little churches in the woods. There was a church there that I went inside, had a few moments and took some pictures outside. It’s just those little touches through the park,” Sherry Anne said. “Little places of serenity, places of eating, places of worship and music. I was just taken by the whole presentation of the whole park.
Though she has always had a passion for singing, becoming a performer and speaker did not begin right away.
“I had a love for music very early on. Perhaps because of the influence of my parents and also a gift I believe was given to me by God. Just a love of music. I love the way it sounded. I loved the way it felt. I loved the way you can express it and so I wanted to do music,” Sherry Anne said. “Now that my grades were doing so great because I could hear, I was really excelling and became a top student. I told my mom that I wanted to have a career in singing, but she still was not convinced that a hearing and speech impaired girl could make a living as a singer and as a speaker. So with the grades that I had, I ended up graduating high school one year early.”
Thanks to her grades, Sherry Anne received scholarships to college where she graduated in four years with her bachelors degree in pre-med and science; with a minor in childhood psychology. From there she began chiropractic college.
“I ended up getting my doctorate degree and became a chiropractor, because the grades I had were so good in math and sciences. But my love for music never waned and it never died down. So I continued to sing wherever I could, even as a chiropractor,” Sherry Anne said. “I would sing on weekends at churches, sometimes festivals, gatherings, different leadership grounds. Just various organizations and charities throughout my local area. Then that spread out a little more regionally and from there I began to say I wanted to pursue this more. So I began to make music and record music and that’s how my first album studios at the Gaither Studios…it’s been a journey of transitioning from a mainstream job, 21 years as a chiropractor and singing on weekends to now singing and speaking full time across the country. I’ve spoken across the country for commencement ceremonies, I’ve spoken at leadership meetings. I’m willing to go wherever I can inspire, encourage, uplift and present the gospel story.”
Sherry Anne said initially becoming a singer was Plan A and becoming a chiropractor was her Plan B, but credits her Plan B to opening the door to her Plan A.
“I wanted to be a singer and that’s my plan A, but God had a Plan B, which was to be a chiropractor. The amazing thing is, Plan B,” Sherry Anne said. “Plan B facilitated and led to Plan A, and that’s the divine hand of God. Because what happened was, being a chiropractor for 21 years the connections that I made in the gospel industry were incredible. They shaped where I am today. I met and befriended and worked on many of the Gaither Homecoming artists, who are the most well known name in gospel music. That’s the field I wanted to get into and here I am working on them as a chiropractor, which led to invaluable connections; which then led to them working on my album and producing my album to me now performing with the Gaithers on various concert programs. So that was full circle for me.”
As a chiropractor, Sherry Anne explained how working with patients gave her the availability to also work on herself.
“While I was working with patients, it gave me a chance to develop a rapport with talking with people and meeting people from every walk of life. Different faiths, different backgrounds, different socioeconomic status and that allowed me to learn how to hear people and to meet people where they are at,” Sherry Anne said. “Hurt is the same. All people hurt and all people are seeking for health and wellness and love, joy, peace, answers. For me the answer is in the gospel of Jesus Christ and I was able to build friendships and build relationships and share my faith over time with a multitude of people of every different background. That sort of led to an evangelistic desire in me, an evangelistic desire in my heart and so that’s a lot of what I do now. But I really feel that working with people from every background and every walk of life shaped me to be able to present the gospel in a respective way.”
While in the Ozarks, Sherry Anne will also be appearing as the special guest soloist at the Springfield Free Will Baptist Church in Springfield on Sunday, Sept. 3. The service begins at 10:45 a.m. and at 2:30 p.m. the church will welcome Sherry Anne back for her concert.
“What’s nice about the church service is that it will be a little bit longer. It will probably be around an hour to an hour and a half and I’ll get to share more of my story,” Sherry Anne said. “So when I’m in a church setting I really like to share the faith walk a lot more intensely. I’ll be able to share a little more about my faith journey there.”
Sherry Anne is just one of dozens of gospel groups and singers coming together in the coming weeks for the Southern Gospel Picnic at SDC. A full list of performances and those performing can be found at silverdollarcity.com.
To learn more about Sherry Anne’s faith journey or to learn how to book her for appearances at conferences, programs, concerts and more, visit her pages on social media or sherryanne.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.