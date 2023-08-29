Sherry Anne 2023.jpg

Nationally touring vocalist and speaker Sherry Anne is returning to Silver Dollar City this weekend for the Southern Gospel Picnic.

 Courtesy of Sherry Anne

A nationally touring vocalist and speaker who made her debut at Silver Dollar City last summer is returning to the theme park this weekend as part of the annual Southern Gospel Picnic.

After an enjoyable experience performing for a single day in 2022, Sherry Anne will be back inside the Riverfront Playhouse Theatre on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1 and 2, for a total of four 30 minute shows each day. The gospel recording artists will be performing at 11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.